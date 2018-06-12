Grovo and Cornerstone Expand Strategic Relationship to Provide Integrated Learning Platform and Content for Businesses

Grovo's partnership with Cornerstone OnDemand already allows businesses like Fossil Group and Iberia Bank to seamlessly integrate Grovo's Microlearning® content into the Cornerstone Learning Suite in order to accelerate employee development and drive performance. New today, joint customers can now use Grovo Create to tailor any lesson in Grovo's award-winning library to meet the specific needs of their business – or to quickly and consistently create effective Microlearning® lessons of their own using Grovo's templates.

"The ability to provide clients with effective learning content has become a key part of our business strategy, as it's a valuable way for us to continue to deliver holistic learning solutions and drive ROI for our customers," said Jeff Lautenbach, president of global field operations at Cornerstone OnDemand. "Grovo's Microlearning content is already a core part of our Cornerstone Content Anytime subscription service as an off-the-shelf content library, and we're excited to empower customers to reap even better business benefits by making Grovo's content creation and customization available within our platform as well."

Grovo continues to be chosen by businesses because it delivers a modern learning library – and one employees actually enjoy – based on its proprietary Microlearning® framework to promote retention, understanding, and real-world knowledge transfer. With lessons focusing on everything from first-time manager training or inclusivity, to increasingly pressing business needs like compliance or combating unconscious bias, Grovo helps customers onboard employees faster, support career growth, deepen their leadership bench, re-envision compliance programs, and build inclusive, mission-drive cultures.

"Cornerstone is a leader and trusted brand in the human capital management space, and our partnership has been a valuable way to help companies of all sizes and industries equip their employees to thrive using Grovo's award-winning Microlearning content," said Steven Carpenter, CEO of Grovo. "Working in tandem with the talent management system at the heart of our customers' organizations is essential to making Microlearning a core part of any organization's learning strategy. We're pleased to be able to bring more of Grovo's content into those organizations that are using Grovo and Cornerstone to transform their approach to learning."

To find out if Grovo's Microlearning® Library is right for your business, reach out to contact@grovo.com or (212) 924-2579.

To learn more about Cornerstone's holistic corporate learning solutions, which combines its industry-leading learning management system with modern learning content and a personalized, Netflix-style learning experience, visit www.csod.com/learning-suite.

About Grovo

Grovo is the world's leading Microlearning® solution, providing modern learning that employees actually like. Grovo helps L&D teams engage employees and drive their business forward by delivering a constantly evolving library of customizable Microlearning® lessons through an easy-to-use platform. Hundreds of companies of all sizes, from PepsiCo and Gap Inc. to Bitly and Magellan Health, trust Grovo to onboard employees faster, deepen their leadership bench, enable customer-facing teams, re-envision compliance programs and build inclusive, mission-driven cultures. Established in 2010 with offices in San Francisco and NYC, Grovo is backed by investors including Accel Partners and Costanoa Ventures. Learn more at grovo.com.

Note: Microlearning® is a registered trademark of Grovo.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software. The Company is pioneering solutions to help organizations realize the potential of the modern workforce. From recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning, people administration and analytics, Cornerstone is designed to enable a lifetime of learning and development that is fundamental to the growth of employees and organizations.

Based in Santa Monica, California, the Company's solutions are used by 3,280 clients worldwide, spanning 36 million users across 192 countries and 43 languages. To learn more about Cornerstone, visit us on Twitter, Facebook and our blog. www.cornerstoneondemand.com

Note: Cornerstone® and Cornerstone OnDemand® are registered trademarks of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Media inquiries

For Grovo:

Hilary McQuaide

press@grovo.com

For Cornerstone:

Deaira Irons

dirons@csod.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grovo-and-cornerstone-expand-strategic-relationship-to-provide-integrated-learning-platform-and-content-for-businesses-300665017.html

SOURCE Grovo

Related Links

http://www.grovo.com

