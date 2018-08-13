Grovo Empowers Small and Midsize Businesses with Enterprise-Grade Learning and Development Integrated with ADP

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grovo, the world's leading Microlearning solution, today released a key integration with human capital management leader ADP (NASDAQ: ADP) that enables HR leaders to easily drive business-critical initiatives through targeted, effective learning opportunities. Using Grovo's new integration, ADP clients can easily and automatically deliver targeted, modern learning directly to employees and teams, allowing HR teams at small and medium-sized businesses to leverage proven L&D content to foster employee productivity and success. Companies looking to create world-class HR organizations can now access the Grovo integration through ADP Marketplace to help address key business issues like faster employee onboarding, leadership development, unconscious bias training, and effective compliance programs.

The Grovo Connector for ADP Workforce Now® is available on ADP Marketplace today. The seamless integration syncs employee data between Grovo and their ADP platform to automatically create, update, or remove employee profiles in Grovo, saving HR teams time while letting them provide value across the organization. With automated learning campaigns tied to ADP employee user data, companies benefit from immediate, effortless delivery of the right Grovo Microlearning® lessons to the right employees, in the flow of their work day for maximum impact.

"Grovo continues to create opportunities for organizations of all sizes to support and empower employee growth by building more out-of-the-box integrations that connect our Microlearning content and platform with the systems they already use today," said Steven Carpenter, CEO at Grovo. "ADP is essentially the global system of record for some of today's leading HR organizations, and we're excited about the value our integration provides these businesses in making targeted, effective L&D capabilities a central, easy-to-administer part of their HR organization."

Leading businesses of all sizes choose Grovo because it delivers a modern learning library built with a proprietary Microlearning framework that offers employees high-quality, single-concept, mixed-media lessons that fit within the flow of their work day. With over 2,000 lessons and up to 92% completion rates, Grovo Microlearning® lessons – focusing on everything from first-time manager training to increasingly pressing business needs like compliance or combating sexual harassment – are crafted to help employees naturally learn new skills and behaviors over time to promote improved business outcomes.

ADP Marketplace is an online storefront designed to help employers create HR ecosystems for their companies using solutions from ADP and leading third-party partners, enabling companies of all sizes to extend the value of their workforce solutions seamlessly across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process.

To find out how the Grovo Microlearning® solution fits within your HR system to serve your business, visit grovo.com/partnership/adp or the ADP Marketplace.

Grovo is the world's leading Microlearning solution, providing modern learning that employees actually like. Grovo helps L&D teams engage employees and drive their business forward by delivering a constantly evolving library of customizable Microlearning lessons through an easy-to-use platform. Hundreds of companies of all sizes, from PepsiCo and Gap Inc. to Bitly and Magellan Health, trust Grovo to onboard employees faster, deepen their leadership bench, enable customer-facing teams, re-envision compliance programs and build inclusive, mission-driven cultures. Established in 2010 with offices in San Francisco and NYC, Grovo is backed by investors including Accel Partners and Costanoa Ventures. Learn more at grovo.com.

