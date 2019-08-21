Grow Adds Dustin Robertson as President

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow, the integrated data warehouse and BI platform for SaaS and ecommerce companies, today announced that it has hired ecommerce and SaaS veteran Dustin Robertson as president of the company. The addition, a new position for Grow, will help the company fine-tune its category focus and differentiate itself in the increasingly crowded data and BI market.

While most SaaS apps keep adding layers of service and complexity to their platforms, Grow will be focused on the two main pain points faced by SaaS and ecommerce companies: data warehousing and getting actionable insights.

"Grow needs to clearly identify what problem we solve for our customers, build a category we can own, and develop a go-to-market framework and strategy that will support hyper-growth," said Grow founder and CEO Rob Nelson. "Dustin brings that understanding and experience to our team."

With 20 years of .com marketing and revenue experience, Robertson brings the longest CV in the company to the newly created role of president, as Grow prepares for its next growth phase.

Most recently, Robertson was chief marketing and revenue officer for Drip, where he built the ECRM category, applied marketing automation to ecommerce, and positioned Drip as the leader of ECRM. Previously, Robertson was chief marketing officer at Vegas.com, chief marketing officer at Armada Skis, and the chief marketing officer at Backcountry.com. Robertson is also co-founder of Caddis and chairman of the board at Altitude-Sports.com. He is a graduate of The University of Utah business school.

"SaaS and ecommerce companies don't need more data. They have plenty, and most of it can't be leveraged. What they do need is to know what is working, what isn't and, most importantly, why," said Robertson. "Grow provides these companies with a level of insight and analysis that, until now, has been reserved for large, enterprise-level businesses. That's an exciting and ripe market for us to focus on."

About Grow:

Founded in 2014, Grow helps SaaS and ecommerce companies put their data to work with an integrated data warehousing and business intelligence platform. Grow stores, aggregates, and analyzes data from spreadsheets and web applications to create custom BI dashboards that generate actionable insights beyond the basics, from knowing what is happening to understanding why.

Contact Information:

Luke Lewis

Head of Brand | Grow.com

luke@grow.com

