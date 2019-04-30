Grow Capital Announces Nationally Recognized Fintech Expert As New Board Chairman

"James Olson is a well respected entrepreneur and leader in fintech" said CEO Jonathan Bonnette. "We're honored to have him as our chairman of the board and I look forward to working closely with him. He brings over 25 years of knowledge and experience which will help us to better find, acquire, mentor and grow companies."

Olson joins the board just as GRWC's business model and plans have come into focus: identify companies with a clear niche who have strong leadership. Acquire them. Mentor them. Help them grow. Watch our shareholder value increase. Olson will be a key component in that mission.

"I'm honored to have founded GRWC years ago and proud to have made the smart decisions to build it into what it is becoming," said past-chairman Wayne Zallen. "GRWC is moving into exciting new territory and I'm happy to watch as a private shareholder and consultant."

Mr. Olson has more than 25 years in the financial services industry, and possesses a range of experience specializing in marketing and product development arenas.

Currently Mr. Olson is the Managing Director of Financial Processing Solutions Group (FPS Group) which provides technology platforms and trust/custody processing to the benefit the financial services marketplace. As the lead executive in charge, Mr. Olson is responsible for the overall strategic direction and business lines.

In 2002 Mr. Olson became one of the principals and founding partners of Aspire Financial Services. During his tenure Olson helped grow the company from a start-up to 175 employees with $30 million in revenue and into a nationally recognized leader in the retirement plan industry with more than $10 billion of recordkeeping assets and 250,000 participants.

Olson is a recognized leader with demonstrated success developing forward-thinking product and service model designs that placed him as a 2010 Florida Finalist for Ernst & Young's prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Early in his career Mr. Olson worked with Decimal, Inc., as Senior Vice President of Strategic Development and mPower as VP of Product Development. He began his career with Charles Schwab as a Senior Marketing Manager, focusing on developing retirement products for the small business market with over $100 billion in assets through these products.

