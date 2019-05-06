Grow Capital Announces New Website, Branding & Headquarters

HENDERSON, Nev., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Capital, Inc (OTCPK: GRWC) announces the launch of new website and URL domain address. All information on the company can now be found at www.growcapitalinc.com.

The website, logo and branding have all been refreshed to represent the direction of the company.

The rebranding comes just after announcing new board chair and fintech industry veteran James Olson as well as announcing respected accountant Trevor Hall has become our new CFO and bringing on board award winning entrepreneur Jonathan Bonnette as CEO.

"Our leadership is made up of proven well respected thought leaders," said CEO Jonathan Bonnette. "Our new website and branding reflect our team's vision and goals."

The GRWC headquarters has also received an update. Previously headquartered in Medford, OR, GRWC now calls Henderson, NV home. Located just ten minutes from the McCarran airport in Las Vegas, GRWC executive operations can now be found at 2485 Village Walk Drive suite 180 Henderson, Nevada 89074.

"First class office space and a clear, modern website are a must for us as we focus on our plans to become a stock that provides investors a place to increase the value of their capital," said chairman of the board James Olson. "I'm proud to roll out our updated branding and show the world what GRWC is about."

To tour GRWC's new headquarters or interview our leadership please contact Amanda Kennedy 702-908-0018.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Grow Capital, Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such forward-looking statements include the words "becoming", "grow" "increase" and other expressions of a forward-looking nature. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Grow Capital, Inc. filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or posted on the company's website. included in Grow Capital, Inc. filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or the company's website.

SOURCE Grow Capital Inc

