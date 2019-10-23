Grow Capital, Inc Moves To OTCQB Venture Markets

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Capital, Inc (OTCQB:GRWC) today announced moving from OTC Pink Sheets to OTC QB also called "The Venture Market."

Grow Capital, Inc qualified by being current in their reporting, undergoing an annual verification and certification, meeting a $0.01 bid test. Companies listed on OTC QB report to a U.S. regulator such as the SEC or FDIC.

The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC whereas the OTC Pink is not.

The majority of broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically, this has resulted in improved liquidity and awareness for companies that ascend to the OTCQB tier.

"This move to a higher tier on the OTC Market is a prime indicator to our investors that the esteemed professionals who joined us as Grow Condos and Grow Capital have made positive impact on our credibility," said CEO Jonathan Bonnette. "The board and I are committed to professionalism and transparency and honored to officially be traded on OTCQB."

OTC Markets Group is an American financial market providing price and liquidity information for almost 10,000 over-the-counter securities. It is headquartered in New York City. OTC-traded securities are organized into three markets: OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink.

"Moving from Pink Sheets to QB Venture Markets is a step in a long-term plan for GRWC," said Board Chairman James Olson. "We are focused on capitalizing on the need for technology-based solutions to address changes in investor behavior which support the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history. The board is overseeing and guiding management with this mission in mind."

GRWC recently announced the formal acquisition of Bombshell Technologies. Prior to that the company rebranded, launched a new website, added a new CEO, board chair, CFO and consultants.

About Grow Capital, Inc: Grow Capital, Inc is a publicly traded company listed under the symbol GRWC. Formerly Grow Condos, we have announced new leadership, rebranded, relocated our headquarters and have expanded into acquiring and developing the best professional technology and financial services companies.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Grow Capital, Inc's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such forward -looking statements include the words "'believe", "seek", "grow" "plan" and other expressions of a forward-looking nature. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Grow Capital, Inc's filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or posted on the company's website.

