Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCID: GRWC) Appoints Aaron Bradford as Chief Technology Officer

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCID: GRWC) ("Grow Capital" or the "Company") a Nevada-based fintech company, today announced the appointment of Aaron Bradford ("Bradford") as the Company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Bradford will lead the Company's technology strategy, platform development, and innovation initiatives across an expanding portfolio of financial and retirement-technology products.

"Aaron Bradford's appointment marks a pivotal step forward for Grow Capital as we unify our technology, data, and platform strategy across our expanding portfolio," said Brock McKinley, President of Grow Capital, Inc. "His deep experience in the retirement and fintech sectors, combined with his ability to execute complex systems at scale, makes him the ideal technology leader to implement the Company's current product expansion plans. We're thrilled to welcome Aaron to the executive team."

Bradford joins Grow Capital from IPX Retirement, where he served as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing enterprise architecture, engineering, and digital product development for institutional and retail retirement-plan solutions. He brings over 20 years of technology leadership in the financial-services sector, having previously served as Senior Vice President of Technology at Vertical Management Systems (VMS), Director of Technology at Prudential Financials' Retirement Division, and Vice President of Technology at Union Bank's Retirement and Trust Division. His early career at CNA Insurance focused on developing data and workflow automation systems that supported large-scale institutional clients.

Bradford earned his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Economics from California State University, Fullerton and a Master of Arts in Philosophy from California State University, Long Beach.

"Stepping into the role of Chief Technology Officer at Grow Capital is both an honor and an opportunity to help shape product and software innovations in two of the most critical sectors of our time: health and financial technology," Bradford commented. "Grow Capital is building amazing products that directly benefit everyday life for our customers and partners. Harnessing cloud-native and global scale technologies, the Company is poised to redefine how people engage with their health and their financial well-being. I'm inspired by the Company's forward-looking product offerings and energized by the opportunity to lead a team that's not just planning for the future but actively shaping it."

About GROW Capital, Inc. (OTCID: GRWC)

Grow Capital, Inc. is a Nevada-based, publicly traded fintech company focused on developing and integrating innovative solutions across the wealth-management, recordkeeping, and benefits-administration industries. The Company's mission is to simplify access to financial and health solutions through technology that unites advisors, employers, and participants on one connected platform.

