Grow Glide Announces New Agricultural Vertical: AG Glide

AG Glide CEO, Travis Schwartz, remarked, "AG Glide has been a long time coming. Internally, we've known since inception that our proven and tested modular cannabis solutions would easily translate into the general horticultural industry and we're thrilled to enter this market with customized, innovative solutions that will make a meaningful difference for cultivator ROI."

AG Glide President Darin Siples added, "Talking and interacting with large companies in the space and getting hands on at their facilities encouraged me to create AG Glide. Grow Glide revolutionized the world of vertical cultivation in cannabis and I cannot wait to help hundreds of growers across the world, save space, save water and deliver ROI."

About AG Glide

Growers know best. Whether you've been cultivating for decades or are joining us on the cutting edge of indoor horticulture, AG Glide supports growers. Our vertical farming technology can be customized to fit your needs and fuel your indoor, vertical farm.

Our best-in-class racks and horticulture tables come in different configurations to support your best practices. Cultivation teams can work with peace of mind, utilizing our Grow Decks for safe access at any height. And our AirGlide delivers consistent, customizable airflow ensuring your plants are always in an optimal environment.

