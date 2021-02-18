Grow Hair Clients Launches to Help Hairstylists and Salon Owners Grow Their Client Base and Increase Sales

KENNESAW, Ga., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Hair Clients, launches a 9-step roadmap to success for all hairstylists and salon owners. Through their strategic client growth roadmap, hair professionals can expect to see up to 10 new clients in just 30-days. The structure provides a clear, step-by-step process to take every business to the next level and outshine competitors.

Through using the Grow Hair Clients' process, hair professionals can increase client conversion and retention, market irresistible offers, build a dream client portfolio, and automate their sales and marketing. The model is designed to keep hairstylists and salon owners consistently booking clients months in advance while driving revenue.

"As a serial-entrepreneur and founder of two businesses, I've combined strategies that have enabled me to scale my own businesses in order to provide hairstylists and salon owners with the necessary tools they need to succeed," said Caffrey Francis, CEO of Grow Hair Clients. "I look forward to helping hair professionals achieve their goals through this structured model as they continue to grow and make a name for themselves within the cosmetology industry."

Grow Hair Clients teaches hair professionals how to go from struggling to a booming business by identifying clear goals, marketing themselves effectively and efficiently, and taking actionable steps to grow their business. This transformational program consists of a 9-step process that every business can implement to increase clients and sales.

For more information visit, https://www.growhairclients.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/growhairclients

Grow Hair Clients is a business coaching agency that strives to help hair service professionals grow their clients and sales. Founded in 2021, the company helps hair stylists and salon owners gain up to 10 clients in 30-days without confusion or wasting unnecessary time and money. To find out more visit, https://www.growhairclients.com/.

