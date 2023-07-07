Grow Light Market size to grow by USD 7,472.08 million from 2022 to 2027|Agnetix, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc., and more to emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The grow light market is set to grow by USD 7,472.08 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 15.76% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of urban agriculture. Urban agriculture, such as vertical farming in countries such as the US, Canada, and the Netherlands, is in high demand, which drives market growth. To reduce the dependency on natural light sources, grow light solutions are being increasingly adopted in urban agriculture projects. Additionally, as a result of the rapid advancement in LED growth lights, farmers can replicate natural light wavelengths and color components to ensure fertile plant development. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grow Light Market 2023-2027

The grow light market covers the following areas:

The report on the grow light market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Grow Light Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The application of grow lights in plant disease detection and monitoring is an emerging trend shaping the market. Vendors increasingly focus on investments in R&D and technology to expand the applications and functionalities of grow lighting solutions to various aspects of plant growth. For instance, in July 2019, LumiGrow announced the launch of a product line of early disease detection sensors and services. Optimization of disease management processes, reduction of losses in terms of yield, and monitoring of treatment effectiveness related to plants are some of the key features of LumiGrow. Hence, such trends are expected to drive the global glow light market growth during the forecast period.

High ownership costs for grow lights are challenging the grow light market growth. The upfront cost associated with the setup and installation of grow light solutions for horticultural applications is considerably high compared to traditional incandescent bulbs. The type of glow lights changes the variability of the challenges. For instance, End-users' installation of HPS grow lights may incur additional costs to the end-user due to the requirement of additional grow fans and blowers to manage the heat. Hence, such challenges are expected to hinder the global glow light market growth during the forecast period.

Grow Light Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The grow light market analysis includes application (commercial greenhouse, vertical farming, indoor farming, and research), product (hid, led lights, fluorescent lights, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The commercial greenhouse segment will contribute a significant share of the grow light market during the forecast period. It is a type of greenhouse used to grow crops that are sold for commercial consumption. LED lights and sodium lights are a couple of examples of the main commercial greenhouses. Furthermore, LED lights are ideal for indoor growers, mainly those using vertical farming, as emitting very little heat. This is because they are easier to manage and are smaller in size, as they are manufactured as a single encapsulated light. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Aerogrow International Inc.

Agnetix

ams OSRAM AG

Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc.

California LightWorks

Crecer Lighting

EconoLux Industries Ltd.

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Heliospectra AB

Hubbell Inc.

Hydrofarm LLC

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lemnis Oreon BV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sanan Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

Signify NV

Thrive Agritech

ViparSpectra

ALTO INDIA

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

Agnetix - The company offers grow light solutions, namely PHENOM Liquidcooled, multi sensor, and imaging smart horticulture lighting systems for vertical farming.

The company offers grow light solutions, namely PHENOM Liquidcooled, multi sensor, and imaging smart horticulture lighting systems for vertical farming. Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc. - The company offers grow light solutions, namely OSLON Square Hyper Red LED.

The company offers grow light solutions, namely OSLON Square Hyper Red LED. Crecer Lighting - The company offers grow light solutions such as MegaDrive Series, SpectraMax Series, SolarSystem Series, SolarXtreme Series.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Brazil LED (light emitting diode) lighting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.64% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,651.14 million. This Brazil LED (light emitting diode) lighting market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (general LED lighting, automotive LED lighting, and LED backlighting), product type (new and retrofit), and distribution channel (offline and online). The declining manufacturing cost of LEDs is notably driving the market growth.

The outdoor landscape lighting market size in North America is expected to increase by USD 147.51 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers outdoor landscape lighting market segmentation in North America by end-user (commercial and residential), light-source (traditional and LED), and geography (US and Rest of North America). One of the key factors driving growth in the outdoor landscape lighting market in North America is the growing demand for LED lighting for different applications.

Grow Light Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,472.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 15.48 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, The Netherlands, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aerogrow International Inc., Agnetix, ams OSRAM AG, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc., California LightWorks, Crecer Lighting, EconoLux Industries Ltd., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Heliospectra AB, Hubbell Inc., Hydrofarm LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lemnis Oreon BV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanan Optoelectronics Co. Ltd., Signify NV, Thrive Agritech, ViparSpectra, and ALTO INDIA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global grow light market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global grow light market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Commercial green house - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial green house - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial green house - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial green house - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial green house - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Vertical farming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Vertical farming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Vertical farming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Vertical farming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Vertical farming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Indoor farming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Indoor farming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Indoor farming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Indoor farming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Indoor farming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Research - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Research - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 HID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on HID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on HID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on HID - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on HID - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 LED lights - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on LED lights - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on LED lights - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on LED lights - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on LED lights - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Fluorescent lights - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Fluorescent lights - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Fluorescent lights - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Fluorescent lights - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Fluorescent lights - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aerogrow International Inc.

Exhibit 127: Aerogrow International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Aerogrow International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Aerogrow International Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Agnetix

Exhibit 130: Agnetix - Overview



Exhibit 131: Agnetix - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Agnetix - Key offerings

12.5 ams OSRAM AG

Exhibit 133: ams OSRAM AG - Overview



Exhibit 134: ams OSRAM AG - Business segments



Exhibit 135: ams OSRAM AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: ams OSRAM AG - Segment focus

12.6 California LightWorks

Exhibit 137: California LightWorks - Overview



Exhibit 138: California LightWorks - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: California LightWorks - Key offerings

12.7 Crecer Lighting

Exhibit 140: Crecer Lighting - Overview



Exhibit 141: Crecer Lighting - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Crecer Lighting - Key offerings

12.8 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 147: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 150: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Heliospectra AB

Exhibit 152: Heliospectra AB - Overview



Exhibit 153: Heliospectra AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Heliospectra AB - Key offerings

12.11 Hydrofarm LLC

Exhibit 155: Hydrofarm LLC - Overview



Exhibit 156: Hydrofarm LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Hydrofarm LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 158: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 159: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 161: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.13 Lemnis Oreon BV

Exhibit 163: Lemnis Oreon BV - Overview



Exhibit 164: Lemnis Oreon BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Lemnis Oreon BV - Key offerings

12.14 Sanan Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Sanan Optoelectronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Sanan Optoelectronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Sanan Optoelectronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Signify NV

Exhibit 169: Signify NV - Overview



Exhibit 170: Signify NV - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Signify NV - Key news



Exhibit 172: Signify NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Signify NV - Segment focus

12.16 Thrive Agritech

Exhibit 174: Thrive Agritech - Overview



Exhibit 175: Thrive Agritech - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Thrive Agritech - Key offerings

12.17 ViparSpectra

Exhibit 177: ViparSpectra - Overview



Exhibit 178: ViparSpectra - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: ViparSpectra - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio