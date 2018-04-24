Grow Pod Solutions Expands Operations and Introduces Next Generation Automated Farms

The company's vertical hydroponic farming systems enable anyone to grow fresh produce year-round, virtually anywhere.

Automated farming technology was recently profiled on 60 Minutes. The program looked at the "Future Factory" at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where corporate sponsors including Lego, Toshiba, ExxonMobil and General Electric, get first crack at inventions.

Researchers at the facility are building automated farms, which, like Grow Pod, can grow three to four times faster than traditional farming methods. However, in contrast to the MIT system, Grow Pods are portable and can be placed virtually anywhere.

Grow Pods utilize proprietary technologies, including the company's patented Bipolar Ionization, humidity control, and water filtration, to provide an ideal environment for rapid plant growth.

The pod is a sealed system – eliminating the need for pesticides, herbicides, and additives commonly required on traditional farms. The purified environment eradicates any chance of cross contamination, unwanted pollination, or impurities like those that caused the recent outbreak of E. coli on lettuce.

The system features cloud-based management so operators can control the growing environment from anywhere using a computer or cellphone.

George Natzic, President of Grow Pod Solutions, said the company's latest systems and new facilities will help springboard the business to the top tier of one of the fastest growing industries in the world.

"Our advanced automated cultivation systems represent the latest in thought leadership in the agtech industry," he said. "Our automated farms can produce a wide variety of food and cash crops; they are inexpensive to operate; and generate rapid, robust harvests."

The next generation system features a new closed loop hydroponic drip irrigation system, which constantly recharges the plants with fresh nutrients. The system also features new Spectrum-Tuned/Low-Energy lighting that reduces energy costs and increases yields.

For information on Grow Pod Solutions, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com or call (855) 247-8054.

Connect:

Email: info@growpodsolutions.com

Website: www.growpodsolutions.com

Facebook: facebook.com/GrowPodTechnology

Twitter: @GrowPodSolution

Media:

Innovation Agency

310-571-5592

www.inov8.us

info(at)inov8.us

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grow-pod-solutions-expands-operations-and-introduces-next-generation-automated-farms-300635611.html

SOURCE Grow Pod Solutions

Related Links

http://www.growpodsolutions.com

