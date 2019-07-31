Grow Solutions Signs Product/Lease Deal With Sundance Prairie Products - Company Projects $215 Million In Revenues Over Five Years

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink: GRSO) announces that its subsidiary, AeroGrow Manufacturing Corp., has signed a "product lease and royalty" agreement with Sundance Prairie Products Ltd. The project will commence with manufacturing and building of 32 AeroPod Units. The company expects completion of the project and revenue to begin end of second quarter 2020.

Chad Fischl, CEO, Stated, "Today's announcement underscores our commitment to bring investor's value and another step in the implementation of our aggressive expansion plans worldwide. We project that this joint venture will generate gross revenues of $215 million over next 5 years.

I expect to provide detailed updates on a regular basis and plan to bring out further news in the near term on our final talks with the provincially approved Cannabis Dispensary company located in British Columbia."

Shaun Wyzykoski, President of Sundance Prairie Products, Stated, "This an exciting venture in the right industry with an excellent partner. This is just the beginning."

Shaun Wyzykoski, President of Sundance Prairie Products Ltd.:

Has 24 years of experience in the Canadian oil and gas industry. He has held roles in engineering, Facilities, Acquisitions and Divestitures, Finance/Capital Markets and Management. He held the COO role for Orlen Upstream Canada, had a significant role in two startup companies and was one of the first engineers at Crescent Point Energy.

Chad Fischl

Chief Executive Officer and Director

PO Box 2869

Jackson, WY 83001

Chad.F@AeroGrowManufacturing.ca



