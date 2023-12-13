Grow Tents Market to grow by USD 598.74 million from 2023 to 2028; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Gorilla Grow Tent, Green Qube and Future Garden Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The grow tents market is estimated to grow by USD 598.74 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.23%. The grow tents market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer grow tents market are BudBox Ltd., Florida Garden Supplies, Future Garden Ltd., Gorilla Grow Tent, Green Qube, Green Spirit Horticulture, Greenspirit Hydrogardens, Grow Giant, HOMEbox, HYDRO CRUNCH, HydroGarden, Manchester Hydroponics LTD, Mars Hydro, PROMAT Mateusz Walczak, Riviera Horticulture, Secret Jardin, Senua Hydroponics, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., Urban Green Farms PTY LTD, VIVOSUN, Yescom USA Inc., and ZenHydro.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grow Tents Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Future Garden Ltd. - The company offers grow tents such as CultiLab, CultiLab V2, and BudBox Pro Titan 3.

Gorilla Grow Tent - The company offers grow tents such as Gorilla Grow Tent grow room net trellis, Gorilla Grow Tent 2 extension kit, and Gorilla grow tent lite line 1 extension kits.

Green Qube - The company offers grow tents such as Green Qube V GQ200, Green Qube V GQ2030L, and Green Qube V GQ240.

Based on Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Europe is estimated to contribute 33% during the forecast period. The Netherlands, Germany , and the UK are among the main countries that contribute to Europe's market growth. In addition, the cost of energy in several European countries is high. As a result, people interested in saving money on their electricity bills can benefit from energy-efficient solutions such as the growing of tents.

Impactful driver- Increase in awareness of organic farming

Increase in awareness of organic farming Key Trend - High adoption of multi-chamber grow tents

- High adoption of multi-chamber grow tents Major Challenges - Humidity control

Market Segmentation

Based on End-user, the market is classified into commercial and residential. The commercial segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The sale and use of specialized closed structures to grow plants indoors is part of the market for growing tents intended for business purposes. Moreover, they are intended for companies and large-scale producers as well as research institutions seeking control of the cultivation of individual crops such as cannabis, vegetables, herbs, or flowers in indoor environments.

Grow Tents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.55 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

