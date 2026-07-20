GROW THERAPY DATA REVEAL NEARLY 40% OF ONLINE THERAPY-GOERS HAVE ATTENDED A VIRTUAL THERAPY SESSION FROM BED

Findings highlight regional differences: West Coast is coping, Wisconsin is trying to sleep better, and Utah focuses on parenting

People report stronger boundaries, optimism, creativity, better sleep, and better relationships as outcomes from therapy

Only 2% of Americans not currently in therapy say stigma is holding them back

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Therapy (Grow) today released Top of Mind, a new report offering insights into how Americans seek mental health support, what they're working through, and the benefits they're gaining. The report comes as the company passes 15 million patient hours, and draws on an analysis of Grow's internal and anonymized platform data from 2024 to 2025 alongside a nationally representative survey of 1,243 U.S. adults conducted by YouGov in November 2025.

Source: Grow Therapy Top of Mind Report 2026

The findings suggest therapy is no longer reserved for moments of crisis, but is becoming part of how people manage their overall well-being, from working through major life transitions and parenting to improving relationships, building coping skills, and investing in personal growth.

Among the findings:

Life transitions were the fastest-growing reason people sought therapy, increasing 168% year-over-year, followed by coping skills (+152%), trauma and PTSD (+152%), insomnia and sleep (+151%), parenting (+145%), and postpartum concerns (+128%).

were the fastest-growing reason people sought therapy, increasing 168% year-over-year, followed by coping skills (+152%), trauma and PTSD (+152%), insomnia and sleep (+151%), parenting (+145%), and postpartum concerns (+128%). Optimism was the most common benefit, reported by 38% of people who have attended therapy. Respondents also cited stronger boundaries (34%), better relationships (32%), improved sleep and self-care (29%), more creativity (23%), and enhanced work productivity (16%).

was the most common benefit, reported by 38% of people who have attended therapy. Respondents also cited stronger boundaries (34%), better relationships (32%), improved sleep and self-care (29%), more creativity (23%), and enhanced work productivity (16%). Therapy looks different depending on where you live. While anxiety and depression remain the two most common reasons Americans seek care, searches for coping skills were most common across much of the Northeast and West Coast, trauma and PTSD led across large portions of the South and Midwest, life transitions topped searches in the Southwest and Florida, parenting stood out in Utah, and insomnia was especially common in Wisconsin and Alaska.

While anxiety and depression remain the two most common reasons Americans seek care, searches for coping skills were most common across much of the Northeast and West Coast, trauma and PTSD led across large portions of the South and Midwest, life transitions topped searches in the Southwest and Florida, parenting stood out in Utah, and insomnia was especially common in Wisconsin and Alaska. Progress often comes sooner than people expect. More than two-thirds of respondents who experienced improvement said they noticed positive changes within their first nine therapy sessions, including 28% who reported improvement within just four sessions.

More than two-thirds of respondents who experienced improvement said they noticed positive changes within their first nine therapy sessions, including 28% who reported improvement within just four sessions. Therapy has become part of everyday life. Respondents reported joining virtual sessions from bed (39%), parked cars (29%), work (19%), outdoors (14%), and while traveling (14%), reflecting the growing flexibility of mental health care.

Respondents reported joining virtual sessions from bed (39%), parked cars (29%), work (19%), outdoors (14%), and while traveling (14%), reflecting the growing flexibility of mental health care. Access and benefits also continue to improve. Only 2% of Americans not currently in therapy cite shame or stigma as a barrier to seeking care. The median wait for a first session on Grow is two days, compared with a 48-day national average, and the average session cost with private, Medicaid, or Medicare insurance on Grow is $21, with some clients paying nothing at all.

"When we started Grow, we set out to build the kind of mental health care we'd want for our own loved ones: care that is easy to access, fits into real life, and helps people make progress," said Jake Cooper, CEO and Co-Founder of Grow. "This report shows therapy is becoming exactly that for more people, whether they're navigating a major life transition, building coping skills, improving sleep, or finding support in a way that works for them."

Additional data including Gen Alpha, Gen X insights, seasonal therapy trends, and state-by-state findings are available in Grow's full Top of Mind report at growtherapy.com/top-of-mind.

About Grow

Grow is a mental health platform that delivers exceptional in-person and online therapy and psychiatric care. Its rigorously vetted national network of 26,000 mental health professionals provides high-quality care covered by insurance, with 220 million Americans able to access Grow through their health plan. Grow has raised $328 million, and key investors include Sequoia Capital, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Transformation Capital, TCV, SignalFire, Plus Capital, BCI, and Menlo Ventures. More information about Grow can be found at growtherapy.com.

Media Contact

Kristina McPherson [email protected]

Methodology

The report measures shifts in key mental health trends between 2024 and 2025 using Grow's internal platform data, representing 15 million patient hours, and a nationally representative consumer survey of 1,243 U.S. adults conducted by YouGov in November 2025. YouGov data are weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population. Margin of error is approximately ±2.8 percentage points at the 95% confidence interval.

SOURCE Grow Therapy