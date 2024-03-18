Grow Through It: 2X Plane Crash-Survivor Inspires Others With Talk on Turning Adversity to Opportunity

Austin's journey from tragedy to triumph began with a devastating childhood plane crash that took his family. Despite the loss, he chose to embrace positivity. Incredibly, yet another crash brought more sorrow in his teens, but Austin emerged even stronger. Overcoming adversity, he excelled in sports and education. The University of Michigan graduate now inspires others, speaking at hundreds of venues including the U.S. Naval Academy, and featured in People magazine and other media.

Phil Zamloot, president of Metro Exhibits, who is underwriting the event, said, "Austin is the opposite of what you see so often these days: people who complain about everything. His attitude is exactly what we want to share with the community, our colleagues and even our own employees. He's going to make a big impact."

The event begins at 11am and includes tours of Metro Exhibits' (15 Riverside Drive) Pine Brook, NJ facility, as well as networking with other local business professionals.

There is no fee to attend, but guests must pre-register at Eventbrite.

About Metro Exhibits

Metro Exhibits provides the turnkey experience preferred by thousands of trade show exhibitors. It designs and fabricates custom displays in one of its three owned facilities around the country, for rent or purchase. Its wrap-around support covers every aspect of trade show exhibiting, including all show services, transportation, installation and dismantling as well as storage. Metro Exhibits also builds corporate and retail environments. The company's MetroPlus division provides a comprehensive line of promotional items, cloud-based portal marketing inventory management and event management. https://metroexhibits.com/

