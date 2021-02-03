Grow Together Grant - Dixie Belle Paint Company Gives Back to Small Businesses

PORT RICHEY, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dixie Belle Paint Company is thrilled to announce the Grow Together Grant 2021. The goal of this campaign is to give a $2021 grant to five small businesses in the United States and Canada.

Grow Together Grant is a campaign hosted on Dixie Belle Paint Company's website and promoted on its social media platforms. The campaign launched on February 1st, 2021 and applications are being accepted until March 15th, 2021. Five winners will be selected to win a $2021 grant for their business. Winners will be announced on April 1st, 2021. This grant is open to all small businesses in any industry.

To apply, small business owners can navigate to the Dixie Belle Paint Company website, answer a few questions, and provide a 250-word essay on how you will utilize the grant.

ABOUT DIXIE BELLE PAINT COMPANY

Dixie Belle Paint Company supports small businesses around the world by supplying high-quality Chalk Mineral Paint and Silk Paint lines as well as other painting products to small boutiques globally.

