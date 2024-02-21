'Grow your brand, not a marketplace' -- Online scheduling software Setmore launches a new initiative that champions brands and spotlights what sets them apart.

Commissioned survey of 6,000 people—diving into how customers value their relationships with brands.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ' Grow your brand, not a marketplace ' invites brands to skip the intermediaries and showcase what makes them special with research, expert tips and helpful guides.

"Our goal is to empower businesses by offering user-friendly tools and powerful integrations for independent growth—enabling them to share their unique story, connect with customers and ultimately enhance brand loyalty. It's much more than a campaign to us; we believe businesses should have the ability to stand out, gain visibility and grow without depending on marketplaces."

Teaming up with global research agency, OnePoll*, Setmore, as part of AnywhereWorks, conducted a survey to explore consumer behavior and trends. The study revealed what people want from brands, how they discover them, and what builds lasting loyalty.

82% * of customers want direct communication with brands they purchase from.

* of customers want direct communication with brands they purchase from. 72% * prefer to buy directly from brands so they keep all the profits.

70% * discover new brands via search engines, socials or word of mouth.

The Setmore Booking Page enables businesses to connect directly with customers, offering 24/7 booking, payment integrations and automatic notifications—all commissions-free. Brands take the spotlight with tailored touches including logos, stories, teams, reviews, and more.

The initiative taps industry leaders, customers, and internal experts to offer businesses concise tips on lead generation, consumer connection, and SEO. From digestible videos on brand growth to data-driven small business guides, it's a one-stop resource for building and retaining a loyal customer base.

Discover these and more at ' Grow your brand, not a marketplace '.

About Setmore:

Easily manage appointments, connect with customers and grow your brand with Setmore's free online scheduling software. Customize your Booking Page to showcase services, availability and prices, allowing customers to self-book 24/7 with automated ease.

