Grow Your Wealth: BITLION Foundation Launches Crypto Investment Opportunities

News provided by

BITLION Foundation

22 Dec, 2023, 03:27 ET

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BITLION Foundation, a registered foundation company in the Cayman Islands, is proud to announce its portfolio of products designed to provide individuals with a unique opportunity to enhance their wealth in the world of cryptocurrencies. As a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting specific blockchain and cryptocurrency projects, BITLION is committed to Giving Everyone An Advantage in the crypto market.

With its eyes set on redefining the dynamic crypto landscape, BITLION has been diligently monitoring the market for an extended period to identify untapped growth potential. Leveraging its expertise in data science, BITLION excels in evaluating market volatility, identifying developmental opportunities, and analysing pricing trends. This invaluable knowledge is now accessible to all, offering a path to financial prosperity.

BITLION's flagship offering is personalised fixed-return Contract of Purchasing Debt tailored to suit various consumer preferences. Three portfolio options are currently available, with different terms for you to flexible maintain: 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days. With a minimum purchasing amount of just 100 USDT, these contracts are designed to accommodate a wide range of investors. Keep a close watch on BITLION's official announcements for timely updates on new portfolios.

Recognising the cryptocurrency market's inherent volatility, BITLION has chosen to operate exclusively with USDT, a stable coin pegged to the US Dollar (USD). This strategic choice provides members with stability and ensures their benefits are safeguarded.

The benefits of partnering with BITLION extend beyond competitive fixed return rates. Members can enjoy short-term contracts ranging from 30 to 90 days, with the flexibility to redeem their investments anytime, ensuring asset liquidity and convenience. BITLION's membership is open to all, with a KYC check being the only requirement.

Furthermore, BITLION rewards its members with a referral system. Inviting friends can earn members a first-degree bonus of 3.6% when their referred friend purchases to a contract. It is essential to note that BITLION does not operate as a multi-level marketing with clear goal and expectation on giving everyone an advantage in the crypto market.

BITLION Foundation envisions itself as a pioneering advocate for cryptocurrencies. With a mission to empower those new to crypto or seeking better results, BITLION is poised to spread the benefits of cryptocurrency to all corners of the world.

Join us today at https://www.bitlions.io/ to embark on your journey to financial empowerment with the BITLION Foundation.

SOURCE BITLION Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.