Growatt Holds Grand Opening Ceremony for Rotterdam Office

Growatt Co-founder and CEO David Ding welcomed guests at the event, "We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our partners for your support all these years. Growatt highly values collaboration with local partners and are committed to providing better products and services. The opening of Rotterdam office is a further step in improving our customer services."

So far Growatt has become the No.2 inverter brand in the residential sector of Netherlands solar market and has become the main supplier for the iChoosr projects. After eight years of rapid growth, it's now increasing investments across Europe, establishing offices, hiring staff and launching marketing campaigns.

"We are now in a better position to expand our business activities. Like other branch offices, Rotterdam office is staffed with local Dutch speaking service engineers and we will be able to hold training sessions in the office for our customers as well," said Ramon Lee, Growatt EMEA Director. Moving forward, Growatt will deal directly with import Customs clearance and handle regulatory affairs.

"Our service will be greatly improved. We can keep and manage sufficient inventory in our warehouse and provide faster delivery of inverters or replacements. Customers can focus more on developing new projects and growing business together with us."

With such foundation, Lee is looking beyond Benelux countries. "Netherlands is the fifth country after Germany, Italy, Hungary and UK in Europe where we have established our branch offices. We will integrate our resources and build a network that will boost our sales across Europe. We have confidence in strong business growth in European region and we'll continue to increase our investments and work closely with our partners."

SOURCE Growatt

