Growatt Introduces Reliable, Intelligent Solar and Storage Solutions at RE+ 2023

Growatt

14 Sep, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At RE+ 2023, Growatt showcased an array of innovative solutions tailored to U.S. market trends and customers' needs, including solar and storage offerings for residential and C&I applications. The company highlights its commitment to delivering exceptional products and experiences to American customers.

A standout introduction at the exhibition was the MIN 3000-11400TL-XH2-US (the XH2 series), an upgraded iteration of the XH model with up to 16A PV string current input, signifying a significant stride towards energy self-sufficiency in American households. Teamed with the SYN 200E-23 backup unit, this system achieves smooth transition between on-grid and off-grid modes within a 20 milliseconds, complemented by a UPS function. Further, it supports up to three inverters in off-grid parallel configuration for whole home backup for large houses. Adding the Growatt APX HV Battery System US, residences can benefit from energy storage enhanced by its soft-switching parallel connection technology. This innovation allows each module to independently manage charging and discharging, affording better flexibility and ease of expansion and maintenance.

Also on display was the ALP LV Battery System and SPH 10000TL-HU-US, the split phase solution for 120/240Vac output without the need for an external transformer. Distinguished not only by its ultra-fast 10 millisecond switch to off-grid power, this inverter also stands out with three Maximum Power Point Trackers (MPPTs), each capable of a maximum input current of 22A, and compatibility with high-power modules. Its off-grid parallel capability extends to six inverters, highlighting its adaptability. The ALP LV Battery's modular design streamlines installation, while its charging and discharging capacity of up to 220A enhances performance for each battery cluster.

Additionally, Growatt presented the three phase 208V of WIT 28-55K-A(H)U-US and three-phase 480V of WIT 50-100K-A(H)U-US hybrid inverters, which match with the APX Commercial Battery. This energy storage solution caters to the demands of C&I settings. It's an all-in-one design combining 10 MPP trackers, PCS, and ATS. Under off-grid mode, the system is expandable with up to three inverters in parallel, reaching a cumulative capacity of 300kW; while the parallel inverter configuration can be scaled up to nine when in on-grid mode. To enable optimal performance, it supports 100% three-phase unbalanced output and 110% continuous overload output, ensuring strong power ability. Like its residential counterpart, the APX Commercial Battery leverages the advantages of soft-switching connection technology, facilitating the integration of battery packs with different States of Charge (SOCs), new and old battery packs within a single system, thereby simplifying deployment and reducing costs.

Frank Qiao, Vice President at Growatt, emphasized the increasing demand for solar photovoltaics in the United States, stating, "Our energy solutions have empowered homes, businesses, and communities across over 180 countries globally. Moving forward, we will continue to leverage our expertise and deliver reliable, intelligent solar and storage solutions to the U.S. market."

