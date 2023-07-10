Growatt Offers Special Deals on Portable Power Solutions Across All Platforms During Prime Day 2023

News provided by

Growatt

10 Jul, 2023, 03:00 ET

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the approaching Prime Day 2023, Growatt is offering exclusive discounts for its best-selling products. Customers can take advantage of these deals as those portable power solutions will be discounted and available directly from Growatt's website, Amazon, and Walmart.

Growatt has outfitted customers with its portable power solutions for unexpected power outages, off-grid living, and outdoor adventures. These deals begin on July 11th and run in two phases through July 16th with savings of up to 40%.

Ready to Enjoy Exclusive Savings

The biggest Prime Day deals run on July 11th and July 12th. Growatt will provide exceptional discounts on its official websites and Amazon store, marking a new all-time low so far.

VITA 550 is now on sale for $399. Based on customers' feedback, VITA 550 has been improved with an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) feature to make sure the electricity supply is always available. It can also easily run the campsite with a 538Wh capacity and 600W output, and it's compact enough to put in the trunk for those who prepare to drive to the campsite this summer.

INFINITY 1300's price falls to $959. Packed with a 1382Wh capacity and 1800W output, this reliable solar generator can power most devices during outdoor activities and home emergencies without breaking a sweat.

INFINITY 1500 is currently available for $1099, this is a solid price drop and the lowest price now.

Last Chance to Grab the Deals

Don't miss the last chance. From July 13th to July 16th, customers can still enjoy huge savings on Growatt's official website, Amazon, and Walmart, including the latest launched power solutions, combos, and accessories.

About Growatt

Growatt, a globally recognized new energy expert, has been favored by over 3.6 million clean energy enthusiasts worldwide since 2011. Focusing on the field of clean energy generation, storage, and digitalization, Growatt offers all-scenario smart energy solutions to enable energy independence for everyone. As a pioneer in the field, Growatt has accumulated years of experience and has the industry-leading technology to power smarter and more reliable clean energy life for individuals, families, and businesses. Click and learn more about Growatt portable power stations.

SOURCE Growatt

