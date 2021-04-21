Growatt receives Top Brand PV Inverters awards across global solar markets

"Growatt has been building local teams in major solar markets over the years as our business expands globally," said Lisa Zhang, marketing director at Growatt. By the end of 2020, the company has shipped over 2.6 million inverters to more than 100 countries. So far, Growatt has established an extensive service network with 14 offices and warehouses worldwide. "By adopting this localization strategy, we significantly improve the efficiency of product delivery, technical support and customer service."

Zhang also attributed the achievements to the growing popularity of Growatt's X inverter series that feature sleek and compact design, safer and smarter functionalities. "We are very glad to see our product innovations being well received by our clients and users around the world", said Zhang. "Our new generation inverters have a wide capacity range from 750W to 253kW and can be used for residential, commercial and utility-scale solar PV projects."

To meet its surging demand, the company has built a new factory in Huizhou city of China to boost its production capacity. The new facility, covering an area of 200,000 square meters, features advanced production lines, stringent quality control system, automated transfer and storage system. "With 20GW annual output, we are able to meet the growing demand across global solar markets and make sure customers can have access to smart clean energy with our advanced and reliable products," Zhang concluded.

Growatt is a global leader of smart energy solutions and provides residential, commercial and large scale PV inverters, energy storage, microgrid systems and smart energy management solutions. Growatt ranks among global top 10 PV inverter suppliers according to IHS Markit and Wood Mackenzie. Founded in 2010, Growatt has established an extensive network with 14 branches worldwide. By the end of 2020, Growatt had shipped over 2.6 million inverters to more than 100 countries around the world.

