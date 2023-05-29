Growatt Shines at SNEC Exhibition with Top Brand Awards and Cutting-Edge Solutions

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, a world-renowned provider of distributed energy solutions, has concluded its successful participation at the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai. The company's achievements were highlighted by its receipt of the Top Brand PV 2023 award from EUPD Research, along with the showcase of an impressive array of cutting-edge energy solutions.

Top Brand PV Awards

The Top Brand PV 2023 award further solidifies Growatt's leading status in the industry, with a dominant presence in the residential sector and a prominent standing among the top three global players in the commercial and industrial (C&I) market. "We are delighted to award Growatt as a Top Brand PV 2023 for multiple key markets, reflecting the company's ongoing performance and dedication to driving the energy transition on an international level," commented Daniel Fuchs, Vice President of EUPD Research at the award handover ceremony.

Full Range Battery Ready Solutions

One of the highlights of Growatt's exhibition was the comprehensive suite of battery-ready solutions. With capacities from 2.5 to 30 kW, the solutions empower households worldwide to adopt low-carbon lifestyles by providing the flexibility to integrate battery systems at a later time. By combining the battery-ready inverters with the latest APX HV battery, homeowners gain enhanced control over their energy management, increasing solar self-consumption and elevating overall system safety.

Solar Energy Solutions for Businesses

The brand's advancements in C&I energy storage systems were also on display, featuring the WIT inverters and APX commercial batteries. The WIT series 50-100kW storage inverters, boasting advanced functions such as built-in UPS, black start capability, 100% unbalanced output, and 110% continuous AC overloading, work seamlessly with the APX Commercial battery. This powerful combination empowers businesses to achieve energy independence while optimizing operational efficiency.

Innovations for Vast Application Scenarios

To address diverse energy needs, Growatt impressed attendees with its revolutionary NEO 2000M-X, a flexible and scalable micro-inverter that not only prioritizes high yields with four MPP trackers and a maximum efficiency of 96.5% but also supports long signal transmission distance with Lora communication. Additionally, the innovative portfolio of off-grid products, THOR EV chargers, and portable power stations exemplify the manufacturer's ongoing efforts to provide sustainable energy solutions across various application scenarios.

