Growcentia Announces Agriculture & Food Industry Veteran Scott Wiley as CEO

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growcentia, a Colorado-based company that produces science-based solutions for cannabis and hemp cultivators under the Mammoth® product line, today announced the appointment of Scott Wiley as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"I'm excited about the projects Growcentia is working on, from new technologies and products to expanded markets," said incoming CEO Scott Wiley. "The company is the most well-recognized and respected brand of biological solutions to help growers do what they do best: produce high-quality, safe products for consumers. I look forward to my role as CEO and growing this young, dynamic company by strategically building upon an already rock solid foundation."

Wiley will be taking over for Errol Arkilic who served as interim CEO since July 2019, and continues to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. Under Arkilic's leadership, the company continued strong revenue growth and advanced multiple breakthrough technologies towards product launch.

"Growcentia is poised for rapid and sustainable growth under Scott's experienced leadership", said Dr. Matthew Wallenstein, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. "Scott is a proven leader with a clear vision of how to build on our past success by launching additional breakthrough products along with exceptional customer service that address critical grower needs. Scott's deep experience in both traditional agriculture and the hemp industry will enable him to anticipate and address rapidly changing market dynamics while effectively managing a growing enterprise."

Wiley is an agriculture and food industry veteran. His career includes roles as CEO of Equinox Tree & Vine, an enterprise-scale fruit and nut grower, Sunkist and Fruit Growers Supply Company board member, and president of DeLaval Direct, the market leading direct-to-farm distributor of dairy equipment and animal health technology. Earlier in his career, Wiley was a managing director at KPMG, where he completed M&A transactions exceeding $40 billion across four continents.

Wiley most recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Front Range Biosciences, a leading producer of hemp plants and seeds.

"We appreciate Scott's contribution to Front Range Biosciences and wish him the best as he joins our neighbor in Fort Collins, Growcentia," said Dr. Jonathan Vaught, Co-founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences. "We are excited about the continued growth of the industry and how companies across the supply chain such as FRB and Growcentia are aligned in providing cutting edge solutions to growers."

"I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Vaught for the opportunity to be a member of the leadership team at Front Range Biosciences. He has assembled an amazing team that are gamechangers in the industry," said Wiley.

About Growcentia

Growcentia aims to enable the healthiest, most productive, and most profitable cannabis and hemp plants while minimizing environmental impact. Growcentia was founded in 2015 by a team of three Colorado State University PhD soil microbiologists who share a passion for enhancing soil and crop health and promoting sustainable agriculture.

