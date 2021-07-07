Growcentia Releases New MAMMOTH® Silica Product

Chief Revenue Officer and Growcentia Co-founder Colin Bell, Ph.D., said, "Our job is to develop and deliver highly effective, naturally-derived solutions that bring value to growers of all types and sizes. Our precision-focused products stand out not only because they are scientifically-driven, but are also straightforward to use, compatible for home and commercial gardening, and extremely successful in supporting plant growth and success."

MAMMOTH® is a family of products crafted by Growcentia, Inc., a company of scientists and professionals focused on delivering premium products that take crop yield and quality to the next level. Growcentia, Inc. creates and manufactures plant growth additives and biostimulants and is known for changing the way the world grows. For more information, visit Growcentia.com.

Growcentia, Inc.

Stacy Cirasunda

970-818-3321

[email protected]

SOURCE Growcentia

