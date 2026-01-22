Growfin Partners with Credit Pulse to Transform Cash Flow & Credit Risk Management for Modern Finance Teams

AI-led credit intelligence meets accounts receivable automation to usher a new era in the credit-to-cash lifecycle

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growfin, the AI-native accounts receivable (AR) automation leader, today announced a strategic partnership with Credit Pulse, the AI-powered credit risk management platform.

Together, the companies will leverage the power of Agentic AI to help enterprises leverage credit risk-decisioning and accounts receivable management to improve cash flow efficiency, reduce bad debt, and strengthen financial resilience.

As enterprises plan for 2026 amid shifting economic conditions, volatility in global markets, and ongoing pressure on working capital, the need for integrated upstream credit intelligence and seamless downstream AR operations has never been more urgent. Especially when liquidity optimization and sustainable growth become North Star business objectives.

By combining Credit Pulse's predictive risk-scoring, automated onboarding and monitoring capabilities with Growfin's powerful collections automation, cash application, and cash flow forecasting, finance teams can make smarter decisions earlier in the order-to-cash lifecycle, reduce Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), and protect working capital with more predictability.

"Today's finance teams are under pressure from all quarters. These include higher interest and borrowing rates, tighter liquidity, increasing complexity in customer payment behavior, and more," said Aravind Gopalan, Co-founder and CEO of Growfin. "We believe that predictive credit insights must be tightly coupled with adaptive AR automation. Partnering with Credit Pulse enables us to help customers identify risk early and act with confidence to accelerate the end-to-end cash conversion cycle."

"Real-time, well-informed credit decisions can be the difference between growth and stagnation. Especially in today's economic climate," said Jordan Esbin, Co-founder and CEO of Credit Pulse. "Our partnership with Growfin will help modern finance teams eliminate guesswork with greater precision and speed. Together, we're enabling organizations to become more resilient, data-driven, and aligned for future growth."

About Growfin

Growfin is an AI-native Accounts Receivable Software that helps finance teams streamline their complex Order-to-Cash processes, accelerate collections, and improve cash flow. With intelligent automation and collaborative tools, Growfin empowers global brands like Air Comm, Greenhouse, Elise AI, MedUS, Mindtickle, and more to work more efficiently and effectively, enabling complete visibility, predictability, and control over their cash flow. To learn more about Growfin, please visit www.growfin.ai .

About Credit Pulse

Credit Pulse is an AI-powered credit risk and decisioning platform that helps finance teams modernize how they assess, approve, and monitor customer credit. With predictive risk scoring, automated onboarding, and continuous portfolio monitoring, Credit Pulse enables brands like Seneca Foods, Laticrete, and Pax8 to make faster, more confident credit decisions, reduce bad debt, and protect working capital across the entire credit lifecycle. To learn more, please visit www.creditpulse.com .

