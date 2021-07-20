GrowGeneration Acquires Aqua Serene, Expands Footprint in Oregon's Southern "Green Belt"

Acquisition Brings Number of GrowGen Locations Nationwide to 5 7

DENVER, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GrowGeneration Corp . (NASDAQ: GRWG ), ("GrowGen" or the "Company") the nation's largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced its acquisition of Aqua Serene, a southern Oregon-based hydroponic garden center with stores in Eugene and Ashland, Oregon. Aqua Serene is one of Oregon's largest indoor/outdoor garden center, with revenue of over $14 million annually.

"As the country's fourth largest legal cannabis market, Oregon continues to be a critical market for GrowGeneration," said Darren Lampert, GrowGen's CEO. "The Oregon market, in particular, represents tremendous market potential, with over thirteen hundred recreational producer cultivation licenses in the state. GrowGen is proud to expand its presence in the area through the acquisition of highly respected and leading hydroponics stores such as Aqua Serene. "

Aqua Serene has provided Oregon growers with specialty hydroponic supplies and professional horticultural consultation services for over two decades. The Aqua Serene team of 10 employees will join GrowGen's team of over 600 grow professionals as part of the transaction.

