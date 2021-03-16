GrowGeneration Acquires Orange County's 55 Hydroponics, Establishes Foothold in Southern California

Acquisition Brings Number of GrowGen Locations Nationwide to 51

DENVER, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GrowGeneration Corp . (NASDAQ: GRWG ), ("GrowGen" or the "Company") the nation's largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced its acquisition of 55 Hydroponics, a hydroponic and organic fertilizer superstore located in Santa Ana, California. Founded in 2010 by Michael Dominguez, 55 Hydroponics is the dominant hydroponics supplier in Orange County, with annual revenues approaching $10 million. The acquisition brings the number of GrowGen locations in California, the country's largest legal cannabis market, to 18, with 9 locations in Southern California. When added to the recently announced leased locations in the Southern California market, GrowGen will operate close to 800,000 square feet of retail and warehouse space across 53 locations nationwide, with 11 of those locations in the important Southern California market.

"Southern California continues to be a vital market for GrowGeneration, and we're thrilled to add 55 Hydroponics to our growing number of locations in the region," said Darren Lampert, GrowGen's CEO. "As the dominant hydroponics retailer in Orange County, 55 Hydroponics boasts a devoted customer base, unmatched cultivation expertise, and a vast inventory of top-notch supplies, all of which will help GrowGen better serve Southern California's growers."

"Over the past decade, we've dedicated ourselves to supplying Orange County with best-in-breed hydroponic growing supplies and an unrivaled cultivation expertise. Partnering with GrowGeneration, the nation's leading hydroponics retailer, empowers us with the resources to continue serving Southern California's increasing number of growers, from craft gardeners to large-scale commercial cultivators," said Sherrie Calderon, 55 Hydroponics' operations manager.

The 55 Hydroponics acquisition is GrowGen's sixth this year and follows yet another quarter of record earnings. In January, the Company pre-announced fourth-quarter revenues of $61.5 million, bringing full-year 2020 revenue to $192 million, up 140% from 2019. Same-store sales increased 63% for full-year 2020, compared to the previous year. The Company also raised its 2021 revenue guidance to $335 million-$350 million and raised its 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $38 million-$40 million. GrowGen plans to have 55 garden center locations by the end of 2021.

About GrowGeneration Corp.:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 51 stores, which include 8 locations in Colorado, 18 locations in California, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Arizona, 2 locations in Washington, 6 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 2 locations in Oregon, 5 locations in Maine and 1 location in Florida. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for retail and craft growers at growgeneration.com, and a commercial ERP platform, Agron.io Powered by GrowGen, for large commercial growers. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. Our mission is to own and operate GrowGeneration branded stores in all the major states in the U.S. and Canada. Management estimates that roughly 1,000 hydroponic stores are in operation in the U.S. By 2025, the global hydroponics system market is estimated to reach approximately $16 billion.

