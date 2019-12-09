GrowGeneration Corp. To Exhibit at MJBIZCON 2019 Las Vegas

DENVER, CO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), ("GrowGen" or the "Company") the largest chain of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers, with currently 25 locations, is pleased to announce that the company will be attending and exhibiting at this year's MJBIZCON in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At this year's show, GrowGeneration will be showcasing all aspects of the company, including, harvest demonstrations, lighting designs & layouts, along with the latest innovations in vertical gardening.

The company invites attendees to visit booth #C2833 and meet the team of industry leading experts, as well as the CEO and President of the company. This year's show is particularly special in that GrowGeneration will be releasing and showcasing an internally developed new line of products under the brand name – Sunleaves Garden Products. SGP offers a variety of specialty hydroponic and indoor gardening products, such as fertilizers and nutrients.

About MJBIZCON:

Hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center, December 11-13, 2019, and brought to you by the editors of MJBizDaily, MJBizCon is the largest gathering of cannabis business professionals in the world. With 35,000 attendees and programming to benefit every sector, there is no place like it. It's where the entire cannabis industry comes together to learn, network, explore, reward and get business done.

About GrowGeneration Corp.:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 25 stores, which include 5 locations in Colorado, 5 locations in California, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 4 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island, 4 locations in Oklahoma, and 3 locations in Maine. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators, located at HeavyGardens.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. Our mission is to own and operate GrowGeneration branded stores in all the major states in the U.S. and Canada. Management estimates that roughly 1,000 hydroponic stores are in operation in the U.S. By 2020 the market is estimated to reach over $23 billion with a compound annual growth.

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as "look forward," "believe," "continue," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on our website, at: www.growgeneration.com.

