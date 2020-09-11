GrowGeneration Corp. to Participate in the Lake Street 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 17, 2020

DENVER, Colo., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced that management will participate in the Lake Street 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Company management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big4conference, contact your Lake Street representative, email [email protected], or call 612-326-1305.

About GrowGeneration Corporation

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 28 stores, which include 5 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in California, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 4 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island, 4 locations in Oklahoma, 1 location in Oregon, 3 locations in Maine and 1 location in Florida. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators, located at www.growgen.pro and www.growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. Our mission is to own and operate GrowGeneration branded stores in all the major states in the US and Canada. Management estimates that roughly 1,000 hydroponic stores are in operation in the US. By 2025, the global hydroponics system market is estimated to reach approximately $16 billion.

