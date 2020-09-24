GrowGeneration Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Denver, Colo., September 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), ("GrowGen" or the "Company") the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, with currently 28 locations, announced today that the Company will participate in the following virtual investment conferences:

AGP Consumer Cannabis Virtual Conference 2020

Tuesday, September 29, 2020, the Company will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For information or to schedule a meeting contact you AGP representative.

Roth Capital Virtual Panel

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm EDT, Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration's, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer will participate in the Virtual Panel: Cannabis Legalization and Investable Company Opportunities. For information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting contact your Roth representative.

Jefferies Virtual Cannabis Summit

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm EDT, Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration's, Co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer will participate in the Virtual Panel: Cannabis Ancillary Space: A Compelling Growth Story (With Arguably Less Risk) That is Often Overlooked). Company management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day. For information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting contact your Jefferies representative.

About GrowGeneration Corp.:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 28 stores, which include 5 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in California, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 4 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island, 4 locations in Oklahoma, 1 location in Oregon, 3 locations in Maine and 1 location in Florida. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators, located at www.growgen.pro and www.growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. Our mission is to own and operate GrowGeneration branded stores in all the major states in the US and Canada. Management estimates that roughly 1,000 hydroponic stores are in operation in the US. By 2025, the global hydroponics system market is estimated to reach approximately $16 billion.

Forward Looking Statements:



This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as "look forward," "believe," "continue," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on our website, at: www.growgeneration.com.

