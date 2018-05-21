GrowGeneration Hires Senior Commercial Expert Yoshi Sakashita to Lead its Commercial Division

From 2012-2017, Yoshi Sakashita was the Technical Lighting Expert for Gavita International, the leading indoor lighting solution for cannabis cultivators and most recently at Hawthorne Gardening, a division of Scotts Miracle-Gro, who acquired Gavita International in 2017. Prior to Gavita, he was with Bio Floral and Method 7, providing solutions and problem solving for many commercial growers.

GrowGen CEO Comments



Darren Lampert, Co-Founder and CEO, said, "The hiring of Yoshi, as our VP of GrowGen Management Corp. further solidifies the management team of GrowGen. Yoshi's years of experience in working with large commercial facilities, in both the US and around the globe, gives us a proven leader in the commercial cultivation space. Our commercial division is investing in new technologies and products that bring automation and efficacies, that will lower the grower's costs and deliver an overall better yielding and tasting product. We are extremely excited to have Yoshi on our team. "

Yoshi Sakashita Comments

Yoshi Sakashita said, "The opportunity to work with a growth company, with the vision and mission to develop the first national chain of hydroponic stores and the ability to deliver efficiencies, technology and provide solutions to the end users, drove my decision to accept the position of VP of GrowGen Management Corp. My passion is to help facilities, by bringing efficiencies, technology and techniques, used in traditional horticulture and bring it to the cannabis world will be key to the long-term success and profitability of cannabis cultivation businesses. My expertise is creating these solutions to solve cultivation problems, so they can operate most efficiently. I am truly excited about being part of the GrowGen management team."

About GrowGeneration Corp.:

GrowGeneration Corp. ("GrowGen") owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 17 stores, which includes 6 locations in Colorado, 4 locations in California, 3 locations in Michigan, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Rhode Island and 1 location in Washington. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. Our mission is to own and operate GrowGeneration branded stores in all the major legalized cannabis states. Management estimates that roughly 1,000 hydroponic stores are in operation in the U.S. According to New Frontier Data, by 2020 the cannabis market is estimated to reach over $23 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 32%.

Forward Looking Statements:



This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as "look forward," "believe," "continue," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on our website, at: www.growgeneration.com.

Connect:

Website: www.GrowGeneration.com

Facebook:GrowGenerationCorp

Twitter: @GrowGenOK

Instagram: Growgeneration_corp

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growgeneration-hires-senior-commercial-expert-yoshi-sakashita-to-lead-its-commercial-division-300651410.html

SOURCE GrowGeneration

Related Links

www.growgeneration.com

