GrowGeneration Reports Record 2018 Revenues

Sets 2019 Revenue Guidance at $52M-58M, Adjusted EBITDA of $.12-$.16 per share

DENVER, CO, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCQX: GRWG ), ("GrowGen" or the "Company") one of the largest chains of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, with currently 21 locations, today reported financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

2018 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $29.0 million up $14.6 million or 102% over 2017 revenues of $14.4 million .

up or 102% over 2017 revenues of . Acquired 8 stores, HeavyGardens.com and opened Oklahoma City, OK. location in 2018.

location in 2018. Gross profit margin percentage, exclusive of inventory valuation adjustments, was 25.2% for 2018 compared to 24.2% for 2017.

Store operating costs, as a percentage of revenue, have declined 13% from 20.6% for 2017 to 18% for 2018

Corporate overhead, salaries and general and administrative, declined from 13.4% of revenues for 2017 to 11.2% of revenue for 2018.

Same Store Sales, in the 4 th quarter increased by 12.4%.

quarter increased by 12.4%. The Company had $14.6 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2018 .

in cash and cash equivalents at . As of December 31, 2018 , the Company had working capital of $21.6 million compared to working capital of $5.6 million at December 31, 2017 .

, the Company had working capital of compared to working capital of at . The Company raised approximately $12.9 million in equity capital through the issuance of common stock and the exercise of warrants and $9.0 million in convertible debt financing for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

in equity capital through the issuance of common stock and the exercise of warrants and in convertible debt financing for the year ended . Implemented an ERP computer system, with successful deployments in Colorado , Oklahoma and Maine to date.

, and to date. Built a national commercial management team to secure large capital commercial projects.

2019 Highlights:

Q1 2019, acquired certain assets and product trademarks from the 3 rd largest hydroponic distributor.

largest hydroponic distributor. Q1 2019, we acquired 3 additional stores, in Denver, CO , Palm Springs, CA and Reno, NV.

, and Opened stores in Brewer, ME and Tulsa, OK.

Darren Lampert, Co-Founder and CEO, said, "This was our 5th consecutive year of record growth for GrowGeneration, with revenues growing over 100% year over year. We continue to focus on expanding our "just in time" supply chain, through new store openings and acquisitions. GrowGen is now EBITDA profitable, starting in Q1 2019. With our corporate foundation now in place, the company is well positioned to continue 100% year over year growth for several more years. GrowGen is now in 8 states, 21 locations, and services some of the country's largest commercial multi-state cultivation operators. In Q1 2019, the Company acquired three additional stores and opened 2 stores, which will add an additional $14 million in revenue. Our commercial management team closed over $2 million in commercial capital projects in Q1 and we are projecting over $10 million in new capital projects revenue for the year. Our acquisition of HeavyGardens.com is the foundation of our e-commerce strategy and our omni-channel shopping experience, connecting all of our customers to our platform. Our purchase of product trademarks, from the 3rd largest hydroponic distributor, bolsters our ability to supply branded "house" products to our customers. From trellis netting, plastic pots, organic nutrients, GrowGen will now have a complete line of private label products to offer our customers at great prices. This transaction is expected to have a positive impact on margins and profitability in the near term. Further, the formation of GrowGen Canada and GrowGen Hemp Corp demonstrates our commitment to develop other verticals from all emerging markets in our industry. The Company continues the process of up-listing the Company to a larger exchange. We are forecasting 2019 revenue of $52M-58M and adjusted EBITDA of $.12-$.16 per share for 2019."

2018 Financial Results:





For the Year Ended

December 31,

Year to Year

Comparison



2018

2017

Increase/

(decrease)

Percentage

Change

















Sales

$ 29,000,730

$ 14,363,886

$ 14,636,844

102% Cost of Sales



22,556,172



11,094,331



11,461,841

103% Gross profit



6,444,558



3,269,555



3,175,003

97% Operating expenses



10,700,206



6,120,068



4,580,138

75% Loss from operations



(4,255,648)



(2,850,513)



(1,405,135)

49% Other income (expense)



(818,107)



307,931



(1,126,038)

365% Net loss

$ (5,073,755)

$ (2,542,582)

$ (2,531,173)

100%























Adjusted EBITDA

$ (823,843)

$ (1,096,580)

$ 272,737





Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 were approximately $29 million, compared to approximately $14.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, an increase of $14.6 million, or 102%. The increase in revenues is due to the addition of 9 new retail stores and one e-commerce site during 2018 for which there were no sales for these retail stores and e-commerce site for the year ended December 31, 2017 and 3 stores opened during various times during 2017 that were open for all of 2018. Sales in the 9 new stores, the e-commerce site and the 3 stores opened in 2017 were approximately $19.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to approximately $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The increase in cost of goods sold was due to the 102% increase in revenues comparing the year ended December 31, 2017 to 2018 primarily due to the increase in the number of stores between 2017 and 2018 as noted in the previous paragraph.

Gross profit was $6.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $3.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, an increase of approximately $3.1 million or 97%. Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 22.2% for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 22.8% for the year ended December 31, 2017. The slight decrease in the gross profit percentage was primarily due to the increase in non-cash inventory valuation adjustments of approximately $870,000 in 2018 compared to $201,000 in 2017. Gross profit % net of inventory valuation adjustments was 25.2% for 2018 and 24.2% for 2017.

Store operating costs as a percentage of sales were 18% for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 20.6% for the year ended December 31, 2017, a 15% improvement.

Non-Cash corporate overhead, consisting of salaries and general and administrative expenses, declined from 13.4% of revenues for 2017 to 11.2% of revenues for 2018.

While the Company continues to focus on the 7 markets noted below and the growth opportunities that exist in each market, we also are focusing on new store acquisitions, proprietary products, and developing our online sales with HeavyGardens.com and Amazon sales.





Sales by Market



Year Ended

December 31,

2018

Year Ended

December

31,

2017

Variance Colorado market

$ 7,238,059

$ 6,280,842

$ 957,217 California market



9,148,343



2,462,646



6,685,697 Rhode Island market



4,700,102



-



4,700,102 Michigan market



3,086,693



-



3,086,693 Nevada market



1,924,025



1,782,624



141,401 Washington market



939,231



533,742



405,489 Oklahoma



463,278



-



463,278 Closed/consolidated locations



716,083



3,304,033



(2,587,950) E-commerce site



784,916



-



784,916 Total revenues

$ 29,000,730

$ 14,363,886

$ 14,636,843

Balance Sheet Summary

As of December 31, 2018, we had working capital of approximately $21.6 million, compared to working capital of approximately $5.6 million as of December 31, 2017, an increase of approximately $16 million. The increase in working capital from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018 was due primarily to the proceeds from the sale of Common Stock, proceeds for a convertible debt offering and exercise of warrants totaling approximately $21.8 million. At December 31, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $14.6 million. We believe that existing cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund existing operations for the next twelve months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding certain items in "Adjusted EBITDA," such as non-cash equity compensation charges, provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures for internal planning and reporting purposes. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income per share prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):





Year ended



December

31, 2018



December

31, 2017 Net loss

$ (5,073,755)



$ (2,542,582) Interest



23,565





15,339 Depreciation and Amortization



351,070





151,561 EBITDA



(4,699,120)





(2,375,682) Lease termination fees



35,000





- Audit fees related to business combinations



85,200





- Inventory valuation adjustments



870,257





201,170 Amortization of debt discount



989,601





- Share based compensation (option comp, warrant comp, stock issued for services)



1,895,219





1,077,932















Adjusted EBITDA

$ (823,843)



$ (1,096,580)

About GrowGeneration Corp.:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 21 stores, which include 5 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in California, 2 location in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 3 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island, 2 locations in Oklahoma, and 1 location in Maine. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators, located at HeavyGardens.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. Our mission is to own and operate GrowGeneration branded stores in all the major legalized cannabis states in the U.S. and Canada. Management estimates that roughly 1,000 hydroponic stores are in operation in the U.S. By 2020 the market is estimated to reach over $23 billion with a compound annual growth.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as "look forward," "believe," "continue," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on our website, at: www.growgeneration.com.

GROWGENERATION CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December

31, 2018



December 31,

2017











ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash

$ 14,639,981



$ 1,215,265 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $133,288 and

$97,829 at December 31, 2018 and 2017



862,397





653,568 Inventory



8,869,469





4,585,341 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



606,037





711,852 Total current assets



24,977,884





7,166,026















Property and equipment, net



1,820,821





1,259,483 Intangible assets, net



114,155





53,286 Goodwill



8,752,909





592,500 Other assets



227,205





183,113 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 35,892,974



$ 9,254,408















LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 1,819,411



$ 1,067,857 Other accrued liabilities



40,151





70,029 Payroll and payroll tax liabilities



410,345





247,887 Customer deposits



516,038





92,350 Sales tax payable



191,958





73,220 Current portion of long-term debt



436,813





41,707 Total current liabilities



3,414,716





1,593,050















Long-term convertible debt, net of debt discount and debt issuance costs



2,044,113





- Long-term debt, net of current portion



375,626





82,537 Total liabilities



5,834,455





1,675,587















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' Equity:













Common stock; $.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,948,609 and

16,846,835 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017,

respectively



27,949





16,846 Additional paid-in capital



38,796,562





11,254,212 Accumulated deficit



(8,765,992)





(3,692,237 Total stockholders' equity



30,058,519





7,578,821 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 35,892,974



$ 9,254,408

GROWGENERATION CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





For the Years Ended

December 31,



2018



2017











Sales

$ 29,000,730



$ 14,363,886 Cost of sales



22,556,172





11,094,331 Gross profit



6,444,558





3,269,555















Operating expenses:













Store operations



5,202,330





2,963,306 General and administrative



1,603,421





1,022,401 Share based compensation



1,895,219





1,077,932 Depreciation and amortization



351,070





151,561 Salaries and related expenses



1,648,166





904,868 Total operating expenses



10,700,206





6,120,068















Net loss from operations



(4,255,648)





(2,850,513)















Other income (expense):













Gain on settlements



-





322,058 Other income



115,875





1,633 Other expense



-





(421) Interest income



79,184





- Interest expense



(23,565)





(15,339) Amortization of debt discount



(989,601)





- Total non-operating income (expense), net



(818,107)





307,931















Net loss

$ (5,073,755)



$ (2,542,582)















Net loss per shares, basic and diluted

$ (.22)



$ (.18)















Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted



23,492,650





14,510,582

