GrowGeneration Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Raises Full-Year 2021 Guidance

DENVER, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), ("GrowGen" or the "Company"), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers with 53 locations across 12 states, today reported record first quarter 2021 revenues of $90 million, versus $33 million in the same period last year.

The Company also reported record first quarter 2021 GAAP pre-tax net income of approximately $7.7 million, compared to pre-tax net loss of $2.1 million in the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share, inclusive of tax expense, was $0.10 compared to a net loss in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) was $11.1 million, compared to $2.4 million in the same period last year.

"The GrowGen team delivered an exceptionally strong start to the year, with same store sales up 51%, demonstrating the hard work of the entire team. For the year so far, we closed 9 acquisitions, adding 15 hydroponic retail locations, bringing our total store count to 53. The strategies implemented several quarters ago, are now positively impacting margins. I am proud and encouraged with our 110-basis point increase in gross profit margin and 510-basis point increase in adjusted EBITDA margin. These increases were accomplished despite port delays and supply chain interruptions. In addition, we acquired Char Coir, a line of premium coco-based products and Agron.io, a popular B2B e-commerce website. Both companies are now fully integrated and contributing to both our top and bottom-line numbers." Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration's co-founder and CEO stated. "Based upon our strong performance, we are now raising the financial outlook for the year and expect 2021 revenues to be between $450 million and $470 million, more than double the Company's sales in 2020. Further, at these projected sales, adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021 is now $54 million to $58 million."

Financial Highlights for First Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2020

Revenues rose 173% to $90.0 million for first quarter 2021, versus $33.0 million, for the same period last year

Same-store sales at 22 locations open for the same period in 2020 and 2021 were $43.0 million in first quarter 2021 versus $28.5 million for first quarter 2020, a 51% increase year over year

Gross profit margin for first quarter 2021 was 28.2% compared to 27.1% in the same quarter last year, an increase of 110 basis points

Income before tax was $7.7 million for the first quarter 2021 versus a loss of $2.1 million for the same period last year

for the same period last year Net income was $6.1 million, or $0.10 per share based on fully diluted weighted average share count of 60.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.1 million for first quarter 2021 versus $2.4 million for the same period last year

Private-label sales, inclusive of Power Si and Char Coir, were 6.2% of revenue compared to less than 1% for the same period last year

E-Commerce revenue was $4.4 million compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 126%

Cash and short-term securities on March 31, 2021 were $133.1 million, compared $177.9 million at year end December 31, 2020

M&A Activity

The company acquired the following hydroponic equipment and organic garden centers in the First Quarter of 2021:

Indoor Garden & Lighting, a two-store chain serving the Seattle and Tacoma, Washington area

Grow Depot, a two-store chain in Auburn and Augusta, Maine

Grow Warehouse, a four-store chain in Colorado and Oklahoma

and San Diego Hydroponics & Organics, a four-store chain in San Diego, California

55 Hydroponics, a superstore located in Santa Ana, California

Aquarius Hydroponics, located in Springfield, MA

Char Coir, an RHP-certified growing medium made from the highest-grade coconut fiber available

Agron.io, a B2B e-commerce and marketplace for commercial growers

Expansion Efforts

The Company's supply chain, spans 900,000 square feet of retail and warehouse space, across existing locations and signed leases in new locations, spanning 13 states.

On March 9, 2021, the company announced the addition 52,000 square feet in downtown Los Angeles and 70,000 square feet in Rancho Dominguez, California, that will serve as distribution and fulfillment locations for the Company

The Company is in the process of building several additional locations that will serve as fulfillment centers that include 25,000 square feet in Phoenix, Arizona and 58,000 square feet in Medley, Florida. These locations are expected to be opened by summer of 2021

In April 2021, the Company acquired Downriver Hydroponics, a Michigan garden center located in Wayne County

In April 2021, the Company entered into a lease for a 40,000 sq. ft facility in Jackson, MS, the 13th state of operation

In May 2021, the Company announced the building of a sixth Oklahoma location in Ardmore

Subsequent Events

On May 10, 2021, the Company hired Dennis Sheldon as Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain. Mr. Sheldon

is a highly accomplished operations and supply chain executive with over 30 years of global experience. From 2007 to 2017, he was SVP of global supply chain for Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) and most recently from 2018-2020, COO at Pop Sockets, Inc.

COVID-19 Response

The Company continues to be mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic and is thankful for the dedication of health care workers and first responders, as well as the essential workers who are keeping communities running. As a result of the Company's first-rate preparedness, all personnel have been working at full capacity and Company management has been inspired by the efforts and dedication of GrowGen's team as they have worked tirelessly to service all of the customers of the Company and communities.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 53 stores, which include 18 locations in California, 8 locations in Colorado, 7 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 2 locations in Nevada, 2 locations in Washington, 2 locations in Oregon, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Rhode Island,1 location in Florida, and 1 location in Massachusetts.

GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com and B2B ERP platform, agron.io. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers .

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

GROWGENERATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,042

$ 177,912 Marketable securities

41,077



- Accounts receivable, net

4,276



3,901 Notes receivable, current

3,905



2,612 Inventory, net

77,862



54,024 Income taxes receivable

-



655 Prepaids and other current assets

20,338



11,125 Total current assets

239,500



250,229











Property and equipment, net

8,338



6,475 Operating leases right-of-use assets, net

14,389



12,088 Notes receivables, net of current portion

881



1,200 Intangible assets, net

42,771



21,490 Goodwill

101,043



62,951 Other assets

591



301 TOTAL ASSETS $ 407,513



354,734











LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 24,965



14,623 Accrued liabilities

1,083



672 Payroll and payroll tax liabilities

2,916



2,655 Customer deposits

9,939



5,155 Sales tax payable

2,374



1,161 Income taxes payable

455



- Current maturities of lease liability

3,870



3,001 Current portion of long-term debt

83



83 Total current liabilities

45,685



27,350











Deferred tax liability

1,134



750 Operating lease liability, net of current maturities

10,824



9,479 Long-term debt, net of current portion

131



158 Total liabilities

57,774



37,737











Stockholders' Equity:









Common stock

58



57 Additional paid-in capital

346,176



319,582 Retained earnings (deficit)

3,505



(2,642) Total stockholders' equity

349,739



316,997 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 407,513



354,734



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

GROWGENERATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2021

2020







Sales $ 90,022

$ 32,982 Cost of sales

64,645



24,036 Gross profit

25,377



8,946











Operating expenses:









Store operations

8,182



3,639 Selling, general, and administrative

7,405



7,065 Depreciation and amortization

2,054



359 Total operating expenses

17,641



11,063











Net income (loss) from operations

7,736



(2,117)











Other income (expense):









Miscellaneous (expense) income

(38)



5 Interest income

4



25 Interest expense

(2)



(7) Total non-operating (expense) income, net

(36)



23











Net income (loss) before taxes

7,700



(2,094)











Provision for income taxes

(1,553)



-











Net income (loss) $ 6,147

$ (2,094)











Net income per share, basic $ .11

$ (.06) Net income per share, diluted $ .10

$ (.06)











Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

58,394



37,823 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

60,317



37,823



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding certain items in "Adjusted EBITDA," such as non-cash equity compensation charges, provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures for internal planning and reporting purposes. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income per share prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020



(000)



(000) Net income $ 6,147

$ (2,094) Income taxes

1,553



- Interest

2



7 Depreciation and Amortization

2,054



359 EBITDA

9,756



(1,728) Share based compensation (option compensation, warrant compensation, stock issued for services)

1,327



4,115











Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,083

$ 2,387











Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic $ .19

$ .06 Adjusted EBITDA per share, diluted $ .18

$ .06

