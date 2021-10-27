GrowGeneration To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 11, 2021

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), ("GrowGen" or the "Company") the nation's largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial (866) 269-4260 (domestic) or (647) 792-1241 (international). The conference code is 8073498. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of GrowGeneration website at: ir.growgeneration.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.

About GrowGeneration Corp.:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 63 stores, which include 24 locations in California, 8 locations in Colorado, 7 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 4 locations in Oregon, 3 locations in Washington, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Rhode Island,1 location in Florida, 1 location in Massachusetts and 1 location in New Mexico.

GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com and B2B e-commerce platform, agron.io. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

Company Inquiries:

GrowGeneration Corp.

610-216-0057

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

John Evans

GrowGeneration

[email protected]

415-309-0230

SOURCE GrowGeneration

Related Links

www.growgeneration.com

