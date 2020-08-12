GrowGeneration® to Donate Hydroponic Growing Systems to Urban Farms and Nonprofits Across the U.S. in Partnership with Whole Cities Foundation

Investment Demonstrates the Power of Partnerships to Support Community Gardens, Urban Farms and Agriculture Skill Development

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG ), ("GrowGen" or the "Company"), the largest chain of stand-alone specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced its partnership with Whole Cities Foundation. Founded by Whole Foods Market in 2014, the independent, nonprofit organization is based in Austin, Texas, and has partnered with more than 190 community organizations in 100 cities across the U.S. to build thriving local food systems and improve health. The first projects to receive GrowGeneration support, will be Newark Science & Sustainability and Greater Newark Conservancy, both recipients of the Whole Cities Foundation Fresh, Health Food Access grant. Both organizations have identified hydroponic growing as a goal for their community plans. Each group will benefit from an equipment grant. These two projects are part of a pilot that we expect will yield learnings over the course of the next year. GrowGen will provide equipment and expertise and partner with Whole Cities to evaluate community impact.

"Whole Cities Foundation is proud to partner with GrowGeneration, supplier of hydroponic equipment to 1000's of cultivators and growers, to support two locally led Newark organizations in their efforts to increase production of food grown for their community members – hydroponically, said Nona Evans, Executive Director for Whole Cities Foundation. "The company and its team of experts provide support to growers across the nation. As the company expands, the GrowGen team is focused on ways they can use their knowledge and equipment to give back to communities focused on improving healthy food access."

Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration CEO stated, "As we have built a national chain of hydroponic garden centers, it has always been our mission to give back to the local communities. In our day to day operations, we see the results from growing hydroponically. We could not be prouder to partner with Whole Cities Foundation to donate hydroponic equipment and supplies to their community partners to support their gardens and increase access to fresh, healthy food. Our staff of over 250 dedicated team members, who have tremendous knowledge on growing hydroponically, are energized to lend a hand and their personal time to support Whole Cities Foundation. There is nothing more rewarding than participating with a community committed to growing its own food! Newark, NJ with its long history of urban agriculture is a great place to begin our partnership. We look forward to celebrating their first harvest together."

Whole Cities Foundation works alongside community-based organizations to improve neighborhood health through collaborative partnerships, nutrition education and broader access to fresh, healthy food. Founded by Whole Foods Market in 2014, the independent, nonprofit organization is based in Austin, Texas, and has partnered with more than 190 community organizations in 100 cities across the U.S. to build thriving local food systems and improve health. Through vibrant grant programs, Whole Cities Foundation supports community gardens, urban farms, pop-up produce stands, agriculture skills development, farmers markets, mobile markets, healthy cooking classes and other community-directed initiatives. The foundation's signature medical nutrition program, Let's Talk Food, is offered in Detroit, Newark, NJ, and Chicago's Greater Englewood neighborhood. For more information on the foundation and its programs, visit wholecitiesfoundation.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Cities Foundation on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter.

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 28 stores, which include 5 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in California, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 4 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island, 4 locations in Oklahoma, 1 location in Oregon, 3 locations in Maine and 1 location in Florida. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators, located at www.growgen.pro and www.growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. Our mission is to own and operate GrowGeneration branded stores in all the major states in the US and Canada. Management estimates that roughly 1,000 hydroponic stores are in operation in the US. By 2025, the global hydroponics system market is estimated to reach approximately $16 billion.

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as "look forward," "believe," "continue," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on our website, at: www.growgeneration.com .

