GrowGeneration to Report First Quarter 2018 Earnings on Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman, CEO and President of GrowGeneration, and Monty Lamirato, CFO, will be answering shareholder questions at the end of the call. Should you have questions during or prior to the conference call please send an email to: info@growgeneration.com with "GRWG Question" in the subject line. Mr. Lampert, Mr. Salaman and Mr. Lamirato will answer as many questions as time will allow.

To be added to the distribution list please email info@growgeneration.com with "GRWG" in the subject line.

About GrowGeneration Corp.:

GrowGeneration Corp. ("GrowGen") owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 16 stores, which includes 6 locations in Colorado, 3 locations in California, 3 locations in Michigan, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Rhode Island and 1 location in Washington. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. Our mission is to own and operate GrowGeneration branded stores in all of the major legalized cannabis states. Management estimates that roughly 1,000 hydroponic stores are in operation in the U.S. According to New Frontier Data, by 2020 the cannabis market is estimated to reach over $23 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 32%.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

