GrowGeneration to Report Year-End 2018 Earnings on Monday April 1, 2019

DENVER, CO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCQX: GRWG), GrowGeneration ("GrowGen" or the "Company") one of the largest specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening store chains announced today that the company will also host a conference call on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 888-390-0546

Toll / International: 1-416-764-8688

*Participants should request the GrowGeneration Earnings Call or provide confirmation code 96585331

Darren Lampert, CEO, Michael Salaman, President and Monty Lamirato, CFO, will be answering shareholder questions at the end of the call. Should you have questions during or prior to the conference call please send an email to: info@growgeneration.com with "GRWG Question" in the subject line. Mr. Lampert, Mr. Salaman and Mr. Lamirato will answer as many questions as time will allow.

To be added to the distribution list please email info@growgeneration.com with "GRWG" in the subject line.

About GrowGeneration Corp.:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 21 stores, which includes 5 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in California, 2 location in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 3 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island, 2 locations in Oklahoma and 1 in Maine. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators, located at HeavyGardens.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. Our mission is to own and operate GrowGeneration branded stores in all the major legalized cannabis states in the U.S. and Canada. Management estimates that roughly 1,000 hydroponic stores are in operation in the U.S. By 2020 the market is estimated to reach over $23 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 32%.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as "look forward," "believe," "continue," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on our website, at: www.growgeneration.com.

Connect:

Website: www.GrowGeneration.com

Facebook:GrowGenerationCorp

Twitter: @GrowGenOK

Instagram: Growgeneration_corp

Company Inquiries:

GrowGeneration Corp.

610-216-0057

michael@growgeneration.com

SOURCE GrowGeneration

