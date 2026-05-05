GrowHappy Introduces Allergen ImmunoBars™ to Help Families Maintain Consistent Allergen Exposure

New snack format makes it easier to continue allergen feeding beyond infancy and foster a healthy gut microbiome

DALLAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Food Allergy Awareness Month, GrowHappy today announced the launch of Allergen ImmunoBars™, a new snack designed to help families continue allergen exposure as their children grow.

Founder Stephanie Wibom with her science-backed ImmunoNutrition range aimed to empower families to eat more allergens consistently. GrowHappy’s full ImmunoNutrition range: Allergen ImmunoBars and Allergen ImmunoButters.

Food allergies have been on the rise in the United States, and up to one in three children will develop eczema, which is the leading risk factor for food allergies and asthma. Research over the past decade has shifted guidance toward introducing allergens early, but many families still struggle with what comes next: keeping those foods in the diet consistently, which is critical to maximize the key window of immune system development the first few years of life.

"Early introduction is important, but it's not enough on its own," said George du Toit, Professor of Pediatric Allergy and co-author of the landmark LEAP study that led to the updated US Guidelines on Allergen Feeding. "The immune system learns through repeated exposure. We saw in the LEAP study that it takes months to years of consistent intake to really start building tolerance to allergens. Pediatric allergists therefore recommend that families avoid starting and stopping allergen exposure, as consistency is key, especially in the months after initiating."

GrowHappy's Allergen ImmunoButters™ were developed to support early, consistent introduction beginning around 4 to 6 months. The new Allergen ImmunoBars™ are designed for children 12 months and older, giving families a simple way to keep those foods in rotation as routines get busier.

Each bar includes key allergens such as peanut, sesame, and mixed tree nuts, in a format that works for snacks at home or on-the-go. The bars are made with whole nut butters and seeds, without ultra-processed ingredients, added sugar, or added salt.

This whole-food approach helps retain the natural fats, fiber, and proteins that support both immune development and gut health, rather than relying on defatted flours or highly processed formats.

"Our focus has always been making the science practical," said Carina Venter, PhD, RD, co-founder of GrowHappy. "We know consistency matters, but families need options that fit into everyday routines. This is a simple way to keep those foods in the diet over time."

GrowHappy was co-founded by Stephanie Wibom, a mother of three, together with a team of leading pediatric allergists and gut health experts from top research and clinical institutions. The company was built to bridge the gap between what the science shows and what families can realistically do day to day.

"When I was continually feeding allergens over years with my daughters, I could follow the guidance at the beginning, but it was hard to keep it going," said Wibom. "There wasn't a snack I felt good about giving them every day that also aligned with what the research recommends. That's really where the idea for the bars came from."

GrowHappy focuses on a curated set of key allergens to make the process more manageable for families. By pairing early introduction with ongoing exposure, the company is working to make food allergy exposure more practical and easier to stick with over time in order to maximize a critical window of immune development the first few years of life.

Allergen ImmunoBars™ are available starting May 2026 at www.letsgrowhappy.com. They are sold in 4-packs for $8 in the following three flavors:

Peanut Butter, Blueberries & Oats

Mixed Tree Nut Butters, Strawberries & Oats

Sesame Butter, Bananas & Oats

GrowHappy's core product range of Allergen ImmunoButters includes a Monthly Allergen Training System that focuses on the curated set of 5 essential allergens, including peanut, egg, sesame, cashew, and walnut,

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About GrowHappy

GrowHappy is on a mission to empower a brave world of food freedom and happy microbiomes through science-backed nutrition. Created by leading pediatric allergists, gut health experts, and a mom who bravely fed allergens Early & Often™ to her three kids for years, GrowHappy's Allergen ImmunoButters™ and ImmunoBars™ make continued allergen exposure nutritious and delicious for the modern family.

Media Contact

Regina Fechter

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SOURCE GrowHappy