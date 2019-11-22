GrowHealthy Looking Towards Rapid Florida Expansion with Opening of Tenth Dispensary in Deerfield Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With accelerated retail growth on the horizon, licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Center, GrowHealthy, debuts a brand-new dispensary in Deerfield Beach, Florida, with the official grand opening on Wednesday, November 27. Along with Deerfield Beach, the Florida based brand looks forward to two new additional storefronts this calendar year, preparing for openings in Ocala and Stuart. The Deerfield Beach location will mark GrowHealthy's 10th retail store, with more than 17 retail locations slated for opening by end of Q1 2020.

GrowHealthy also looks towards the multi-pronged launch of premium cannabis product lines and intake methods prior to end of year.

As GrowHealthy's first dispensary in Broward County, the Deerfield Beach location will celebrate its grand opening on November 27, officially opening its doors to new and existing patients with a 30% discount on all items (except flower product) and a swag bag with every $125 purchase.

The grand opening date lands on the "Green Wednesday," holiday which has become recognized as "the new Black Friday" in the cannabis community. Industry analytics company Headset, which tracks retail sales of cannabis products, found sales on Green Wednesday in 2018 were double those of a typical Wednesday, marking it as the biggest cannabis holiday after 4/20.1 The brand looks forward to launching a brand-new storefront in this pivotal Florida market. GrowHealthy will be providing patients with a 20% discount at all locations and delivery orders on Green Wednesday and 30% off at the Deerfield Beach grand opening.

Broward County is a major population center in Florida with a population of just under 2 million and over 17,000 registered patients. In addition to Deerfield Beach, this freestanding location will provide close access to medical marijuana for the communities of Boca Raton and Pompano Beach, which currently have a ban on medical marijuana dispensaries. In addition to the retail dispensary, the 5,580 square foot location will serve as GrowHealthy's delivery and distribution hub for all of South Florida.

"As GrowHealthy continues to accelerate expansion, we're prepared to provide an increase in product availability to support retail openings through the state of Florida. Our goal is to increase production and our range of inventory in order to provide patients with access to premium-quality cannabis at affordable price points," shares Michael Medor, Vice-President and GM of GrowHealthy. "We're excited to enter this new Florida market and to connect with patients in Broward County and the surrounding communities who may not have access to the medicine that they need to live their best lives."

Meeting the State's strictest quality protocols in all aspects of cannabis cultivation and oil extraction processes, GrowHealthy's products are meticulously produced in a secure, state-of-the-art, GMP Certified, indoor nursery in rural Central Florida. At this location, GrowHealthy's master grower and team of horticulture experts manage innovative growing operations, with a hybrid nursery featuring optimized lighting, automated nutrient systems, and temperature and humidity control. This technology creates an indoor cleanroom environment unlike traditional open fields and greenhouses, allowing for growers to ensure consistent production of premium medical cannabis throughout the year.

A significant increase in production of flower will rev up new product lines and offerings for registered patients across the state of Florida before 2020. Along with rapid expansion within key-markets in Florida, GrowHealthy continues to focus on the brand passion pillars of philanthropy, providing enduring support of veteran's and cancer patients year-round and placing emphasis on supporting local charities, outreach programs and communities.

GrowHealthy's Deerfield Beach store is located at 1444 South Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441. Store hours are 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. For more information, visit growhealthy.com or by calling the store directly at 754-222-3199, option 1.

iAnthus Capital recently bought into the Florida marijuana market with the purchase of GrowHealthy. They are publicly traded under the stock ticker symbol of ITHUF (OTCMKTS) and stock ticker symbol IAN (CNSX).

About GrowHealthy

