GrowHealthy Opens First Sarasota Dispensary, 17th Florida Location

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowHealthy expands as patient demand peaks, opening the company's first dispensary in Sarasota, the fifth to serve west coast patients, and 17th state-wide. Exploding by more than 160,000 patients in 2020, Florida's medical marijuana market demands GrowHealthy's continued expansion of brick-and-mortar locations, diversified product offerings, signature brands, and TrailBlazer™ same-day rapid delivery.

Opened on January 21, 2021, GrowHealthy Sarasota is a 2,350 square foot modern storefront located at 3555 Clark Road. An unprecedented grand opening celebration follows this weekend, January 22-24, 2021, offering new and existing patients 35% off certain products. The promotion applies to first-to-market brands offered exclusively at GrowHealthy including MPX™, Master Grower Series™, Signature Blend Series™ Frūtful™, Littles™, and Last Resort™. The deep discount also applies to GrowHealthy's varied premium products including RSO, cartridges, distillate syringes, topicals, and tinctures.

GrowHealthy's 17th location will service the rapidly growing patient population in Sarasota County, home to nearly half a million residents. In addition to welcoming new patients, GrowHealthy Sarasota will offer an in-person option for hundreds of Sarasota residents already loyal to GrowHealthy's free state-wide delivery service. Situated between GrowHealthy's top-performing locations in Brandon and Cape Coral, GrowHealthy Sarasota is poised for a strong start.

GrowHealthy looks toward continued growth in 2021 and plans to go beyond physical locations by expanding TrailBlazer™, a free same-day rapid delivery model already thriving in the greater Orlando area.

For more information on products and dispensaries, please visit GrowHealthy.com.

About GrowHealthy

GrowHealthy is dedicated to helping patients live healthier, happier lives through the production of premium-quality cannabis products, curated for patients to provide relief and to promote holistic wellness. Going beyond the state of Florida's strict quality standards, GrowHealthy's cannabis products are meticulously crafted in a state-of-the-art facility, optimized with the tools and technology necessary for the production of a dynamic range of all-natural medicinal treatments for patients. Placing agriculture at the forefront, GrowHealthy's all-natural products are backed by innovative science and research as the foundation of all grow endeavors. All products are tested by an independent third-party for quality and potency to ensure consistent effectiveness for patients seeking holistic healing and elevated wellness. With a robust expansion plan in the pipeline, GrowHealthy currently operates 17 stores, with more locations and TrailBlazer™ expansion slated for 2021. Learn more at GrowHealthy.com.

SOURCE GrowHealthy

Related Links

https://growhealthy.com/

