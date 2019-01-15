GrowHealthy to Host Grand Opening of Brandon, Florida Medical Cannabis Dispensary

BRANDON, FL, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - GrowHealthy Holdings, LLC ("GrowHealthy"), a Florida-based vertically-integrated cannabis operator and subsidiary of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus"), (CSE: IAN) (CSE: IAN.CN) (CNSX: IAN) (OTCQB: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with best-in-class cannabis operations across the United States, is pleased to announce that it will host a grand opening event for its Brandon, Florida dispensary on January 19 at 1 p.m., at the dispensary's location at 1525 East Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511.

During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about Florida's medical program and the application process, interact with patient experts about available products, and take advantage of limited-time discounts, specials, and giveaways. The new dispensary offers a variety of locally-sourced, lab-tested cannabis products including vape cartridges, topicals, and oral dispensing syringes.

"We are excited to continue expanding our footprint in the Florida market, providing patients with high-quality products through an inviting and educational retail experience," said Frank Quattrone, Vice President of Operations for GrowHealthy. "In addition to our carefully curated roster of friendly and knowledgeable staff members, the store is equipped with interactive touch screen displays where visitors can learn about the plant and products."

GrowHealthy recently opened its flagship dispensary at 4237 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, Florida. The company is scheduled to open 15 additional dispensaries in 2019 and is on track to operate 30 dispensaries within the state by the end of 2020. In addition to new locations, GrowHealthy will continue its current free statewide delivery program.

About GrowHealthy Holdings, LLC

GrowHealthy Holdings, LLC and its affiliates were formed in 2014 to apply for a license as a Dispensing Organization under the original Florida low-THC medical cannabis program through its affiliated partner, McCrory's Sunny Hill Nursery, LLC ("McCrory's"). McCrory's was licensed as a Dispensing Organization by the Florida Department of Health on December 21, 2016, and then subsequently licensed on July 5, 2017 to cultivate, process, transport, and dispense full-strength medical cannabis as a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center under the new Medical Use of Marijuana Act passed in June 2017.

