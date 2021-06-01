GROW.HOUSE Launching its Initial Dex Offering for $GROW Tokens

MIAMI, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GROW.HOUSE is launching its Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on Tuesday, June 1st at 1pm EST, with a dual listing on BSCPad, Pancakeswap, and through ZeroGravity Launchpad presented by 0.Exchange. $GROW is the currency that powers the entire GROW.HOUSE Cannaverse economy.

The $GROW token will be listed on PancakeSwap (Binance Smart Chain) after a dual-IDO on BSCPad and Zero Exchange on June 1st. Listing on PancakeSwap will be the same day as the sale. Participants can use Zero Exchange to move funds from Ethereum to Binance Smart chain. The 0.Exchange Protocol realigns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue sharing and community driven network effects to the popular AMM model. 0.Exchange prides itself on low transaction and trading fees, 0 finality, 0 hassle, and 0 frontrunning.

The token list price is $0.10 per $GROW.

Players of GROW.HOUSE can earn $GROW tokens for growing NFT plants, plant $GROW token Money Trees to earn even more $GROW or other crypto currencies in the GROW.HOUSE yield farms. $GROW token is planned to power the cannabis industry one day.

Built by crypto pioneers, GROW.HOUSE is a Farmville-like game, where users can grow digital cannabis, earn $GROW tokens, collect NFTs, and learn about yield farming. The game is made for mass consumer adoption, taking the social gaming elements of Farmville, and combining them with the revolutionary aspects of Yield Farming to bring DeFi to the masses in a fun gamified way.

Led by Branden Hampton, the largest independent social media publisher in the world (@money @HighTimes @Marijuana). Hampton's role within GROW.HOUSE is Chief Cannabis Officer. More information can be found on GROW.HOUSE's Telegram channel.

GROW.HOUSE Instagram: https://instagram.com/grow_house_official/

Telegram: https://t.me/GROWCommunity

About GROW.HOUSE

GROW.HOUSE is a decentralized cannabis NFT game that educates users about cannabis, cryptocurrencies, and DeFi, in the form of a gamified, fun version of Farmville that can Grow and yield interest in the future. It uses existing grower networks to create farming and rewards using proprietary blockchain technology. Built for the cannabis industry by crypto pioneers, GROW.HOUSE enables users to cultivate land, redeem NFTs, and build their brand in the cannaverse using $GROW. GROW.HOUSE's goal is to teach consumers about yield farming in a fun gamified way and to help people be their own bank, grow their finances, and have fun while doing it.

