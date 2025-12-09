Growing 2025 Exports to the U.S. Underpinning Georgia's Strong Sales Momentum

The US Wines of Georgia "Georgia, Naturally" campaign makes inroads with consumers, reinforcing Georgia's distinct winemaking identity and assisting market growth.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgian wine exports to the U.S. have increased at a 15.5% compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2024, according to Wines of Georgia , the organization that represents and promotes the wines and wineries of the country of Georgia, and the National Wine Agency of Georgia , the legal entity of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia. Supporting this growth in the U.S., Wines of Georgia executed a new trade and consumer marketing campaign in 2025, "Georgia, Naturally," which highlighted Georgia's heritage as the birthplace of wine and the rich cultural traditions and cuisine that has been appearing in gastronomy trends across the country.

"We are pleased to see continued growth for Georgian wine in the United States," says Tamta Kvelaidze, Head of Marketing & PR at the Georgian National Wine Agency. "As the world's largest wine consuming country, the U.S. remains a priority market for us. Our goal is to keep educating U.S. wine lovers on Georgia's expansive wine culture: its 8,000 years of winemaking tradition, its modern innovations, and the wide range of high-quality wines that reflect our diverse terroir and native varieties."

In 2025, Wines of Georgia expanded its presence among U.S. wine drinkers by participating in several consumer-focused events. This included major events such as the Smithsonian Associates Digital Wine Education Series, the James Beard Foundation's Media and Restaurant and Chef Awards receptions in Chicago, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, the Karakterre festival and Orange Glou Fair in New York, the Austin Food & Wine Festival, and the San Diego Bay Food + Wine Festival.

Additionally, Wines of Georgia hosted its third annual proprietary Grand Tasting and Masterclass in Los Angeles. The event showcased a vast selection of wines from more than 150 producers, providing press, trade professionals, and consumers the opportunity to meet Georgian producers and explore an expansive range of wines from the country.

2025 was also headlined by two high-profile media highlights, with Phil Rosenthal and his award-winning Netflix food and travel show, " Somebody Feed Phil " visiting Tbilisi in season 8 and Vince Anter from " V is for Vino " covering the diversity of Georgia's incredible wines as part of his popular streaming wine show. The new content-driven approach to the Wines of Georgia campaign saw huge global consumer engagement for the country, with the Tbilisi episode of "Somebody Feed Phil" recorded as the highest-rated episode of all time by IMDb for the show, and season 8 ranked as the highest-rated season by the entertainment site.

In addition to consumer events and media, the campaign advanced its core press and trade education through targeted tasting dinners, a national sampling and media relations campaign, and three specialized trade trips for importers, distributors, master sommeliers, and retail buyers. Wines of Georgia also continued its participation at key trade events, including the TEXSOM Awards, where it sponsored the Judges Dinner and facilitated the submission of more than 50 Georgian wines, which earned 29 medals in the category. From August 24–26, Wines of Georgia was one of the largest regional sponsors at the TEXSOM conference, hosting a lunch and showcasing wines during each of the six sessions at the conference's grand tasting, featuring a wide variety of styles and producers.

"This year's Wines of Georgia campaign has marked a powerful step forward for our presence in the United States," said Levan Mekhuzla, Chairman of the Georgian National Wine Agency. "In 2025, we explored new and engaging ways to showcase Georgia's unique identity, inviting a larger audience to discover our country's red, white, amber, rosé, and sparkling wines. This expanded awareness has strengthened our position in the U.S. market, and we look forward to continuing this work and further elevating Georgian wine in the years ahead."

