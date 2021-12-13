Growing Acceptance of Oral Fluid and Urine Sample-based Testing Methods to Help HIV Self-test Kits Market Expand at CAGR of 16.8% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HIV self test kits market is being driven by the increasing adoption of HIV self-testing policies and its implementation. Increase in the incidences of HIV infection and robust HIV self-testing product pipeline are expected to benefit the global market during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027.

Several blood-based HIV self-testing solutions are in the process of being developed, featuring integrated buffer delivery systems, simplified sampling systems, and painless or integrated lancets. Additionally, these products are predicted to have reduced minimum and maximum reading times, which are likely to propel the blood segment in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the urine and oral fluid segments can be linked to the ease with which samples are collected as opposed to extracting blood.

Workshops that provide understanding regarding best practices and advancements in HIV self-testing (HIVST) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) are likely to drive the global HIV self-test kits market. For instance, the Workshop on Building Capacity for Roll-out of PrEP and HIV Testing Innovations program was co-sponsored by the United Nations and funded by Population Services International (PSI) in Thailand.

The global HIV self-test kits market was valued at US$ 60.3 Mn in 2018 and it is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

New Testing Approaches and Strategically Placed HIV Self-test Kits to Boost Demand

The HIV/AIDS response in local communities has been changed by new testing technologies in oral fluid and urine specimen types. Since many refuse to undergo tests from traditional healthcare practitioners, innovative testing methods are expected to drive the usage of HIV self-test kits among them and encourage expansion of the global market. The growth of the urine and oral fluid segments is driven by the ease with which samples can be collected as opposed to blood extraction.

HIV testing programs are being developed to educate people about the burden of the disease, particularly the ones who are at the risk of contracting HIV. With these initiatives, companies in the global HIV self-test kits market are strategically targeting people in underdeveloped as well as developing countries, such as Middle East &Africa and Asia Pacific. As a result, more expectant mothers have been successfully tested. Hence, HIV self-test kits for pregnant women are becoming more widely available and gaining popularity as well.

· Medical Device Manufacturers and Governments Collaborate to Boost Usage of HIV Self-test Kits

Oral HIV self-test kits are becoming increasingly popular among teenagers and young adults. Market expansion is supported by social activities aimed at increasing the usage of oral HIV self-test kits. For instance, to assist the government's objective to lower HIV/AIDS infections by 2020, the Ministry of Health, Uganda, introduced the OraQuick HIV self-test, created by OraSure Technologies. In the upcoming years, such initiatives are expected to drive the oral liquid specimen type segment in the HIV self-test kits market. In order to encourage such testing methods, governments and HIV self-test kits makers have partnered to promote the use of these self-test kits and assist people, particularly men. Other at-risk persons, such as sex workers, are also being encouraged to be tested for HIV.

HIV Self-test Kits Market: Growth Drivers

Patient pool undertaking HIV self-testing has grown as the incidence and burden of HIV has increased, which is expected to drive the global market in the upcoming years

In order to raise HIV screening rates and motivate people to seek treatment, strategically positioned HIV self-test kits play an important role according to a research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association

HIV Self-test Kits Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Sedia Biosciences Corporation

bioLytical Laboratories Inc

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Biosynex Group

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

Atomo Diagnostics Limited

HIV Self-test Kits Market: Segmentation

Technology

Immunofiltration

Lateral Flow Immunoassay

Fluorescent Chromatography

Specimen Type

Blood

Oral Fluid

Urine

Test Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

