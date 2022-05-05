Growing Adoption of 5G Millimeter to Steer Millimeter Wave Technology Market Past US$ 12.7 Bn by 2032

The U.S. To Remain at the Epicenter of Millimeter Wave Technology Market

Fact.MR's latest report on millimeter wave technology market presents a thorough study of growth drivers, latest trends and restraints affecting the market dynamics. It uncovers various emerging opportunities across segments in terms of component, product, frequency band, license type, and end use. The report also highlights strategies adopted by prominent players to improve sales.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global millimeter wave technology market size is projected to reach US$ 2.2 Bn in 2022. Sales are forecast to grow at a stupendous CAGR of 19.3% between 2022 and 2032, reaching around US$ 12.7 Bn by 2032. Rising adoption of millimeter wave technology in telecommunication, radar and security applications is anticipated to propel the market in the forthcoming years.

Millimeter wave technology is a band of radio frequencies used for numerous applications ranging from radio astronomy, automotive radars, remote sensing, and telecommunications to imaging security screening and military applications.

In recent years, millimeter wave technology has gained traction for meeting requirements of the 5G network. These systems have frequency ranges between 30 and 300 GHz that are ideal for quick transmission of data.

Millimeter wave technology is being rapidly adopted by end users such as healthcare, mobile & telecom, and automotive that require higher bandwidth. The technology offers the potential to deliver higher bandwidth as compared to other alternate technologies.

Ongoing expansion in various end-use verticals coupled with rising penetration of 5G network and connected devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the providers of millimeter wave technology.

With surging demand for fast and high-speed video streaming, there has been an increase in broadband and mobile speeds, thereby creating a conducive environment for millimeter wave technology adoption.

The U.S will continue to remain at the top of the ladder in the global millimeter wave technology market, with demand growing at a prolific CAGR of 19% between 2022 and 2032 and surpassing over US$ 4.5 Bn by 2032. Growth in the market is attributable to rising popularity of millimeter wave technology, rapid digitalization, and heavy presence of leading market players.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 1.8 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 2.2 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 12.7 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 19.3%

Key Takeaways:

Based on product, sales in the telecommunication equipment segment are forecast to grow at a robust 18.8% CAGR through 2032.

In terms of component, demand for frequency sources and relative components is slated to increase at a 19.4% CAGR during the assessment period.

By end use, mobile & telecom segment will continue to lead the global millimeter wave technology market.

The U.S market is estimated to be worth around US$ 800 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to grow at 19% CAGR over the forecast period.

in 2022 and is forecast to grow at 19% CAGR over the forecast period. Amid rapid expansion of industrial sector and increasing export of digital devices, the China millimeter wave technology market is set to expand at 18.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Rapid penetration of digitalization across end-use verticals, coupled with increasing adoption of telecommunications devices is anticipated to boost the growth in the market.

Ongoing advancement in wave technology for more accuracy and precision integrated with digital media is likely to fuel its adoption.

Introduction of 5G technology and rising popularity of connected devices across Asia Pacific will propel sales in the forthcoming years.

Restraints:

High cost of operation owing to the requirement for a greater number of network points is challenging the growth in the market.

Rising concerns regarding the impact of millimeter wave technology environment is also likely to limit its adoption.

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers operating in the millimeter wave technology market are introducing novel solutions to cater to end user requirements. Besides this, they are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their global presence.

For instance,

In 2021, Movandi, a leader in 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) RF technologies and software, announced the launch of new products, features, and capabilities during MWC Los Angeles event 2021. The new products include MV6055 60-GHz mmWave chipset for wireless back haul and 5G NR-Unlicensed, and fixed wireless access, 5G mmWave O-RAN phased array antenna module (PAAM) for infrastructure, among others.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

AXXCSS Wireless Solutions

NEC Corporation

Siklu Communication

L3Harris

Smiths Group PLC

Eravant

Aviat Networks

Farran Technology

Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

Elva-1

More Valuable Insights on Millimeter Wave Technology Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global millimeter wave technology market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the millimeter wave technology market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Component:

Antennas & Transceiver Components

Frequency Sources and Relative Components

Communication & Networking Components

Imaging Components

RF & Radio Components

Sensors and Controls

Interface Components

Power & Battery Components

Other Components

By Product:

Scanning Systems

Radar and Satellite Communication Systems

Telecommunication Equipment

Others

By Frequency Band:

24 to 57 GHz

57 to 95 GHz

95 to 300 GHz

By License Type:

Light Licensed FMW

Unlicensed FMW

Fully Licensed FMW

By End Use:

Mobile & Telecom

Consumer & Commercial

Healthcare

Industrial

Automotive and Transportation

Imaging

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Millimeter Wave Technology Market Report

What will be the demand outlook of the millimeter wave technology market in 2022?

What is the projected growth rate of the global millimeter wave technology market during 2022-2032?

Which are the key drivers bolstering growth in the millimeter wave technology market?

Which factors are hindering the growth in the millimeter wave technology market?

Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global millimeter wave technology market during 2022-2032?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain

Wireless Security System Market: Fact. MR predicts a positive growth trajectory for wireless security systems market amid rising security concerns across residential and industrial sectors. Moreover, increasing investments in smart city programs, coupled with innovations in wireless security systems is likely to boost sales over the forecast period.

Camera Alarm System Market: The global camera alarm system market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the assessment period. Sales of camera alarm systems are expected to rise on account of increasing security concerns and growing demand for smart home security solutions across developed and developing economies.

Video Decoder Market: Demand for video decoders is anticipated to rise at a considerable pace during the forecast period, owing to the rapid urbanization, rise in the number of dish TV service providers, and growing trend of using cloud services. Video decoders are generally used in applications that require videos to be transmitted over long distances. They provide high throughput and real-time processing, which is in high demand in the video processing area.

