Growing Advancements in Field of Healthcare Technology to Drive Development of Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global surgical imaging arms market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

As per the research report, the global surgical imaging arms market is growing at a decent CAGR of 4.6% during the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The global market was initially valued at US$1,000 Mn in 2017. With the given growth rate, the market is expected to reach a valuation worth US$1,640 Mn by the end of the 2027.

Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market – Overview

The global surgical imaging arm market in segmented in terms of product, application, and end user.

In terms of product, the segment of C arm surgical imaging device has been dominating in recent years because of its small size, low price, and easy operability.

However, the segment is expected to lose out its market share to relatively new and more advanced G-arm.

In terms of application, the orthopedic segment is expected to continue dominating the global market in coming years.

The segment of hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers will dominate the end user sector in the near future.

Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market – Driving Factors

One of the key driving factors for the overall development of the global surgical imaging arms market is the increasing number of surgeries that are carried out.

These surgeries, particularly for geriatric population, need higher levels of precision. With the technological advancement, the global market is witnessing better adoption rate, and hence a better rate of growth.

Another important growth factor for the market has been the emphasis of manufacturers on providing innovative and highly advanced equipment.

Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market – Restraining Factors

One key factor impeding the market growth has been the high cost of these surgical imaging arms.

Even though the adoption rate is picking up slowly, expensive nature of these equipment is still demotivating some hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers to stay away.

Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market – Geographical Outlook

The global surgical imaging arms market has been mainly dominated by the regional segment of North America .

. The dominance of the North America region is due to the high rate of adoption of advanced surgery devices, and growing focus on the research and development activities associated to surgery and pain management.

region is due to the high rate of adoption of advanced surgery devices, and growing focus on the research and development activities associated to surgery and pain management. Moreover, growing prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular and orthopedic injuries is expected to fuel the demand for surgical imaging arms market in the North America region.

region. On the other, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is projected to witness a promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market – Key Players

The competitive landscape of the global surgical imaging arms market is fragmented because there are number of prominent companies operating in the market space. Key players in the global surgical imaging arms market include GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Whale Imaging Inc., Hologic, Inc., and ATON GmbH.

Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market is segmented as

Product –

C-arm Surgical Imaging Devices



O-arm Surgical Imaging Devices



G-arm Surgical Imaging Devices;

Application –

Orthopedic



Cardiovascular



Pain Management



Urology

End user –

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Academic Research Institutes

Region –

North America



Latin America



MEA



Asia Pacific



Europe

