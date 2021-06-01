Growing Array of Pharmacological Interventions in Bronchitis Treatment Market to Boost Chronic Bronchitis Care, Market Valuation to Rise at CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2026: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Jun 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronchitis, including acute and chronic, has a high health burden worldwide, especially in patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a type of chronic bronchitis. The risk factors associated with chronic bronchitis are numerous—the exposure to industrial pollutants, that include toxic chemicals, is viewed as the key risk factor. Chronic bronchitis has a higher risk of morbidity and mortality in otherwise healthy young and old adults, as a growing body of epidemiological studies confirm. This aside, the high prevalence of chronic bronchitis in people who are active smokers and in elderly people is a key trend. This has constantly propelled drug makers and medical device manufacturers in the bronchitis treatment market to focus on developing better therapeutics.

The presence of a substantial number of aged tobacco smokers Asia Pacific and the growing awareness about the risk factors of COPD have fueled extensive R&D for novel therapeutics in the regional market. Worldwide also, there is a high demand for pharmacological treatments to reduce the growing burden of chronic and acute bronchitis. Geographically, North America and Europe have been prominently lucrative markets for several years.

Clocking CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2026, the global bronchitis treatment market is projected to touch the mark of US$ 4,719.02 Mn by the end of 2026.

Key Findings of Bronchitis Treatment Market Study

Long-Acting Bronchodilators to Reduce Morbidity in Elderly: Bronchodilators and mucolytics are anti-inflammatory drugs, and have attracted intensive research with the objective of improving the pharmacological interventions. The bronchitis treatment market has seen new revenue streams from the sales of long-acting bronchodilators. The segment has vast latent opportunities for market players. An array of LAMA/LABA fixed dose combination inhalers have been found to be effective in managing COPD exacerbations. The high prevalence of COPD has thus spurred research in this direction.

Incidence of Chronic Bronchitis in Asia Pacific Stimulates Retail Distribution: The growing incidence of chronic bronchitis has led to high mortality and morbidity in patients, especially in Asia Pacific . A key trend associated with this is presence of active smokers. Over the past few years, various initiatives have been taken by governments as well as not-for-profit organizations to promote smoking cessation. These emphasize the equal importance of non-pharmacological interventions as the drugs and devices. On the other hand, despite tobacco control policies, the prevalence of smoking is alarming. Consequently, companies aspiring for steady gains from the uptake of pharmacological interventions are enthusiastically expanding their sales through retail distributions. These industry trends are likely to offer a decent momentum to the market's growth during the forecast period.

Players Ramp up Research for Evaluating Risk Factors: Over the decades, medical researchers are epidemiologists are extensively engaged on studies to evaluate the various risk factors of bronchitis. COPD presents an exciting avenue for them. The findings have helped drug makers world over to unveil novel therapies that aim at reducing the mortality. A case in point is the mortality in patients with chronic bronchitis symptoms, especially COPD.

Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Substantial number of people who active tobacco smokers is a key epidemiological accelerator

Growing public and private funds on epidemiological studies boost demand prospects for novel therapies

The rise in geriatrics in the developing world is a key trend bolstering the prospects

High burden of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) occupies a central position for driving revenues growth

Key Participants in Bronchitis Treatment Market

AstraZeneca plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Melinta Therapeutics

Sanofi Aventis

