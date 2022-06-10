Growing at 13.1% CAGR, Microencapsulation Market to hit USD 21.12 Billion in 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microencapsulation Market size is expected to reach USD 21.12 billion by 2027, registering to accelerate at a 13.1% CAGR, according to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

The Global Microencapsulation Market size was Valued at USD 8.92 Billion in 2020. Growing demand for pharmaceutical and agrochemical products, increasing applications of microencapsulated products across various industries and rising R&D investment for improving process efficiency are the major factors driving the market growth

The Covid-19 outbreak has positively impacted the microencapsulation market as the demand for nutraceutical and dietary supplement products have increased in this pandemic owing to the health benefits and immunity-boosting power. Consequently, there is an increased surge in the demand for microencapsulated dietary supplements among consumers, as it provides strong immune function and decreases the health threat possibility.

Microencapsulation Market: Market Scope

The global microencapsulation market has been expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years as it has been growing off late. The reason for this good amount of growth has been the increase in applications in the products across the different industries. The growth in demand for the agrochemical and pharmaceutical products as well as the increase in the demand for the food products that are functional are among a few factors which drive the growth of this market. The microencapsulation application will keep driving the market further.

The major players in the global microencapsulation market include BASF, Royal FrieslandCampina, Syngenta Crop Protection, Koninklijke DSM, Givaudan, Firmenich, Symrise, International Flavors & Fragrances, Sensient Technologies, Lycored Corp., Balchem Corporation, Encapsys, Arcade Beauty, and Koehler Innovative Solutions, Ingredion Incorporation, Kerry Cargill, Firmenich Incorporation, Dupont, Aveka Group, Advanced Bionutrition Corp., Tastetech Encapsulation Solution, Sphera Encapsulation, Clextral, Vitasquare, and Microtek. These are companies which have put their focus on different strategies such as the new product launches, investments and expansions which have helped through the agreements, acquisitions and the partnerships for the expansion of the operations all over the world.

Microencapsulation Market: Key Drivers

The global microencapsulation market has been seeing a great amount of demand as there is an increasing growth in the demand for the functional, fortified and the pharmaceutical products. The microencapsulation provides vitamins, minerals, essential oils and flavors as well as other additives in the food products for enhancement of its functional properties. The pharma sector has been influenced greatly by the technologies because of the benefits which can be achieved by all the manufacturers.

In addition to the encapsulation of drugs, there are other ingredients like the protein, peptides along with the DNA/RNA molecules also get encapsulated with the use of microencapsulation methods. Though, a huge number of the market players have now been adopting the applications of microencapsulation market, a constant factor which is plaguing the market. The factor being the research and development which is required consistently for sustaining in the market.

The higher cost of the resources and the research and development in addition to the processing technology is going to hinder the growth of the market. The development of the material is going to be with regard to customization which at times also needs to be carried out at the scale of industrial level rather than a pilot scale which is something that the processing cost adds on to.

The microencapsulation process is going to need the optimization of the chemical and physical properties of the microcapsules and its ingredients. The manufacturers have found it really challenging for maintaining the stability of the ingredients in different conditions of the environment. The parameters of any kind of optimization of these properties are going to include the microencapsulation type or capacity.

The properties of microcapsules include the mechanical stability, permeability, controlled release and the targeted delivery, shelf- life, stability of drug and optimization. For achieving the parameters, it is important to achieve the stability and that becomes challenging as there are various conditions of the atmosphere like humidity, pressure and temperature. However, there are major combinations of the moisture sensitive ingredients along with some liquid food can overcome this challenge.

NEWS-Blue California-FineCap Microencapsulation Platform Serves the Purpose:

On December 21st, 2021; Blue California which is the producer of natural science-based ingredients, created the FineCap platform to serve customers' growing demands for better performance of API, functional ingredients, dietary supplements, flavors, fragrances, cosmetics, and personal care products. It is equipped with 20 microencapsulation technologies.

The global microencapsulation market growth will happen with the dietary supplements purchased by consumers as it provides great immunity function and also decreases the possibility of the health threat. Furthermore, there are many countries all over the world which had to be subjected to the lockdowns and the social distancing norms. This helped the growth of the market in the online chains as the usual supply chains were not able to function properly with the lockdowns implemented and trade restrictions.

Microencapsulation Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of the microencapsulation types, the global microencapsulation market has been segmented into Tier I and II. This has been growing as the manufacturers have been spreading their wings across the global boundaries. This is where the online channels were really useful when the pandemic hit the world. The manufacturers came up with the innovative ways and means to sell their products online and used this time to come up with product launches.

By Coating Material:

Carbohydrates

Gums & Resins

Lipids

Polymers

Proteins

In terms of technologies, the technologies segment is going to be the largest segment in the microencapsulation market. This is because of the benefits that are offered by the microencapsulation processes. This will include the high capacity of production, high recovery efficiency, process simplicity, cost efficiency as well as the safety of the product. The spray technologies have been used widely in the larger scale manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and food grade microencapsulation.

By Technology:

Coating

Emulsion

Spray technologies

Dripping

Others

In terms of application, the pharmaceuticals & healthcare drugs segment is going to get the largest market share. In this segment, the benefits which were offered due to the cost benefits given by the microencapsulation processes. This helps the application in this segment.

By Application:

Pharmaceutical & health care products

Home & personal care

Food & beverages

Agrochemicals

Construction

Textile

Others

Microencapsulation Market: Regional Analysis

As per the global microencapsulation market report, the region of North America has been expected to grow the most. The North American segment has been driven by the growth in demand and the adoption with there being the growth in demand and the awareness about the products that are value added for many areas like the food, nutrition, healthcare as well as personal care. European region has also been growing significantly.

On Special Requirement Microencapsulation Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France,U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherlands , Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

