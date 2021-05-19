Growing At 9.9% CAGR, Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size is Projected to Exceed USD 23.05 Billion by 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Engagement Solutions Market size is valued at USD 8.97 Billion in 2017 and expected to reach USD 23.05 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period. Increasing use of technology in healthcare system with persistence of Covid-19 pandemic globally and Cost-Effective Healthcare Facilities is anticipated to drive the growth of Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market.

Top Companies in Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report: Some major key players for Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market are Greenway Health, Behavior Imaging, EUPATI, Santovia, UbiCare, Medisafe, AC Health, PatientIQ, eVisit, Xolomon, Luma Health, Kareo, CareCloud, Relatient LLC, Lumeon Ltd, SolutionReach

Scope of Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report –

The easy access to healthcare facilities by connecting patients to providers and clinics has opened the door of digital platform like Patient Engagement Solutions. This platform has potential to drive the healthcare sector with outcomes like revenue, efficiency, patient satisfaction, compliance and other health outcomes. The engagement services have expanded globally by giving consumers and users 24/7 access to the medical services they need which includes appointment reminders, reputation or reviews management, patient satisfaction survey, self-scheduling, electronic registration, patient records and health campaigns. It has been noted that patients with active engagement with their health got better results in terms of treatment plans, less utilization and high satisfaction. These Patient Engagement Solutions runs Omnichannel campaigns through email, phone calls, text messages, social media and patient portals includes software or apps.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market report is segmented on the basis of types, end user, application and region & country level. Based upon types, global Patient Engagement Solutions market is classified into Health tracking mobile app, Healthcare based software, Patient Portals, and Hospital App. Based upon the end user, Patient Engagement Solutions market is classified into Patients and Providers. Based upon application, it is classified as Chronic Disease, Fitness Monitoring, Women's Health and others.

Key Players for Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report-

News: Nuance Launches Omnichannel Patient Engagement Virtual Assistant

January 11, 2021; Nuance Communications launched the AI powered Patient Engagement Virtual Assistant to support the entire patient experience with digital and cloud-based platform. This advanced version is integrated with Electronic Health Record, Customer Relationship Management and Patient Access Centre Systems to facilitate healthcare provider companies to update and improve clinical care.

STChealth & 1Health together launch its First COVID-19 Patient Engagement Solution

December 15, 2020; Two companies 1Health and STChealth developed the first COVID-19 vaccination tracking system. It simplified the access to Vaccination Records, Vaccination Reminders, Event Collection and Reporting & Validation Testing. This platform will enable doctors, pharmacists, physicians and patients to get access to easy-to-use tool to obtain reports on Vaccinations, Side Effects and Immunization.

Cost Effective Healthcare Facilities is a key driving factor for the growth of Patient Engagement Solutions Market

The major factors driving the growth of global Patient Engagement Solutions market is cost-effective healthcare infrastructure which is attracting high number of patients in this market due to increase in diseases, awareness among the users, different policies and facilities by providers. Due to current COVID-19 situation and strict guidelines to maintain social distancing has also contributed in the growth of Patient Engagement Solutions by staying at home with self-care, fewer visits to hospitals and easy access to health monitoring systems. In 2018, Consumer Survey on Digital Health was conducted by Accenture reported that patients are okay with AI based technology in healthcare sector and in 2019, 73% of them showed great interest in AI to manage their own health. Recently, LifeLink announced that in 2020, Patient Engagement volume increased by 450% compared to 2019. The reason behind this jump is due to expanded capabilities, increased customer base and virtual care due to COVID-19. However due to online services sometimes patient's information and security is at stake, as well as high cost of implementation may act as the restraining factor in Patient Engagement Solutions Market. On the other hand, customization in health services, increase in wearable health technology along with increased use of cloud-based models are likely to create ample opportunities in the global patient engagement solutions market.

North America is dominating the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market

North America is expected to dominate the global Patient Engagement Solutions market within the forecast period attributed to better developed healthcare infrastructure with advanced technology. Telehealth Implementation Playbook has been developed by American Medical Association (AMA) for doctors, healthcare workers and patients to experience the benefits of efficient Telehealth Medicine including video conferencing for direct care, connecting with other physicians, remote monitoring tools for chronic diseases and participating as consultant to other doctors. Recently, Food and Drug Association (FDA) outlined the action plan for AI/ML based software for safe and patient-centric medical device in order to keep transparency and build trust in AI/ML based medical software. Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth owing the high burden of chronic disease followed by the increased use of advanced technology. Moreover, advancement in infrastructure and healthcare facilities are also expected to contribute the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation:-

By Type:

Health tracking mobile app

Healthcare based software

Patient portals

Hospital app

By End User:

Patients

Provider

By Application:

Chronic disease

Fitness monitoring

Women's health

Others

Key Benefits for Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report–

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

By Regional & Country Level:

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



France



Germany



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and GCC



Africa



Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content:

1. Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP's of Report

1.8. Report Description

2. Chapter – Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Patient Engagement Solutions Industry Growth

2.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3. Chapter – Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

4. Chapter – Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type

5. Chapter – Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued…

